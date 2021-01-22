The Woman Dale Allegedly Cheated on Clare With Just Responded to Rumors of Their Affair

After the rumors of his alleged affair, Bachelor Nation members want to know who Dale Moss cheated on Clare Crawley with after The Bachelorette and if the rumors are true.

E! News reported on Thursday, January 21, that Dale cheated on Clare after the two got engaged on season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020. Clare met Dale on the most recent season of The Bachelorette and quit the show to be with him after two rose ceremonies. Before they left, Dale proposed to Clare and the two got engaged. However, it seems like real life was a lot more dramatic than what we saw on screen, especially after Dale confirmed in January 2021 that he and Clare had split after less than a year together.

A source told E! News on Tuesday that Dale cheated on Clare with Eleonora Srugo, a real estate agent in New York City. “Clare has always been skeptical,” the insider said. “She never trusted the friendship and thought it was shady.” The source also claimed that Srugo “has been talking to her friends about sneaking around with Dale” and that Clare “has seen proof” of their affair whenever Dale was in New York City without her. (Dale lives in New York, while Clare is from Sacramento, California.)

The insider continued, “Dale would always reassure Clare that it was nothing serious. Multiple people have told Clare that Dale was parading around NYC with this girl. Clare would confront him about his relationship and tried to question him about it, but he would always deny it.” The source went on to claim that Dale’s close relationship with Srugo was the “root cause of a lot” of his arguments with Clare.

So what’s the truth? Well, according to sources to Srugo and Srugo herself, she and Dale have been nothing but platonic friends. “Dale and I are, and have been platonic friends for a few years. We have never been romantically involved in any way,” Srugo said in a statement to Reality Steve. “I was excited for his engagement and only wish him all the best. We have never been involved dating, or romantically in any way whatsoever. Any claims we have dated or were romantically involved are blatant lies.”

A source close to Dale also told E! News that Dale and Srugo simply have a professional relationship. “There is zero truth to the romance rumors,” the insider said. “Dale was faithful to Clare throughout their entire relationship.” The source also claimed that Dale asked the real estate to help him “find a bigger apartment for when Clare would eventually move to New York.” “He has known the girl for way longer than he has known Clare,” the source said. “This is an innocent friendship.”