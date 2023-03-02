‘Sex/Life’s Sarah Shahi Had No Idea Who Billie Would End Up With—Here’s If She’s Happy With How Season 2 Ends

Warning: This article contains spoilers for season two of Sex/Life. Netflix’s Sex/Life debuted at just the right time. We were emerging from the worst of the Covid pandemic and people—particularly those who were single and couldn’t mingle—were horny AF. Indeed, when season one dropped on June 25, 2021, it was during the “summer of casual sex”, as it was declared by Refinery29. The show follows Billie (Sarah Shahi), a sexually neglected wife and mother who yearns for the wild, hot sex-filled party days of her youth, particularly those with her Bad Boy record label exec Brad (Adam Demos). Journaling about her fantasies on her laptop, her husband Cooper (Mike Vogel) discovers what she’s written and uses it to spice up their marriage.

The show resonated with audiences for a few reasons, but one was that Sex/Life explored female sexuality in a way that we’ve rarely seen in pop culture before: That a suburban mother-of-two still has desire and a yearning for sexual fulfillment. When she doesn’t get that, she starts reminiscing about her past—arguably toxic—relationship with Brad. Cooper, driven by jealousy, starts to monitor his romantic rival culminating in *that* gym locker room scene where we get full-frontal Brad; his equipment exaggerated to signify Cooper’s feeling of diminished masculinity.

In the season finale, Billie seems to have made her decision to stick with Cooper. They attend their son Hudson’s school recital; he lovingly kisses her hand and she smiles back. But you can tell there’s something still missing. “I do wake up next to him every day and I am happy. But, oh god, it’s not enough,” she says in a voiceover as scenes from her life flash across the screen. Sex with Brad. Her wedding day to Cooper. Sex with Brad. Playing with her kids.

We cut to Billie running through the streets of Manhattan (unbeknown to Billie, Cooper is tracking her phone’s location). “It’s not what a woman is supposed to want, it’s the self we’re supposed to enjoy while we’re young and then leave behind to become a responsible grown-up,” she continues in the voiceover. “I do want it all and I want it right now.” We find Billie in Brad’s apartment. She tells him she’s not leaving her husband. “This changes nothing. Now f—k me,” she says. Cut to black. Viewers have had to wait for over a year to find out what happened after that cliffhanger. StyleCaster caught up with Shahi, Demos (who are a real-life couple, by the way), and Margaret Odette (Sasha) to get the lowdown on season two, which dropped on March 2, 2023.

What scene were you most looking forward to filming?

Shahi: For me, it was the first episode. What happens when the doors are closed between Brad and Billie? That was a moment just myself, as an audience member who was dying to know what would happen between the two of them.

Odette: Some of the scenes that I was most excited to film were the ones that scared me the most or that I was the most unprepared for in some ways. Based on how Sasha’s storyline played out in season one, she’s so strong and fierce and all of that. And in season two, she becomes a bit of a mess. She’s breaking down and she’s really vulnerable. And I was nervous but excited to tap into those parts of her and so those scenes were some of my favorites to film.

Let’s talk about Sasha and her lover Kam (Cleo Anthony) because it gave me Carrie and Big vibes with the gender roles flipped. Sasha is the emotionally unavailable one. Were there times when you just wanted her to surrender to love?

Odette: I definitely had moments where—I wouldn’t say I was frustrated because the journey that she goes on was essential and the struggles she has to get to that realization were important for her—but it certainly was like, “Okay, she’s being so resistant because she’s just afraid she’s afraid to be vulnerable.” The lesson for her is really understanding that love isn’t a diminutive thing. It’s an additive thing and you can always expand for the things that your life now needs and wants.

“ The ending feels very conflict-free and it feels like Billie got everything that her heart desires. ”

In season one, Cooper tells Billie he doesn’t want her to see Brad ever again. A shock reveal in season two is that Brad is engaged and he’s got a baby on the way with Gigi (Wallis Day). Gigi tells Brad she doesn’t want him to see Billie ever again. Are ultimatums ever a good idea?

Shahi: I don’t think so. I think a good idea in a partnership is for one person to be very specific about what their needs or expectations are of the other person in the relationship. I think people also do what they want to do regardless of whether it’s good or bad. What do you think, Adam Demos? [both laugh]

Demos: I agree with what Sarah was saying about making sure the other one knows your expectations and what you stand for. And then you have to have the right partner who respects that. It’s all about how you treat the needs of your partner.

It wouldn’t be Sex/Life without a full frontal, ahem, prosthetic. Season one had a sort of symbolism to it; Cooper’s worst fears about Brad are true. Now, though, he’s goofing around with his friend Devon (Jonathan Sadowski) who is showing off his new reconstructed member—in the same gym locker room—do you have any thoughts on this one?

Demos: I think this one’s just funny.

Shahi: Devon just really liked his new equipment.

Demos: I just think it says a lot about Devon. [all laugh].

Can we talk about the ending? Billie and Brad get MARRIED. And Cooper finds happiness with an ex-girlfriend, too. Did any of you see this coming?

Shahi: No, I did not. I didn’t see the two of them getting married. I just didn’t know until I was told it was happening. It feels very conflict-free at the end, and it feels like she got everything that her heart desires. I’m glad the two of them ended up together. I’m a fan of Brad and Billy. I was happy that they ended up together.

Sex/Life is available to stream on Netflix.

