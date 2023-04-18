Who Did Bartise Have a Baby With? How ‘Love Is Blind’ Fans Trolled Her Online

He shocked the reality TV world when he revealed that he’d secretly had a child with an unknown woman and Love Is Blind fans stopped at nothing to uncover who Bartise had a baby with after Love Is blind.

Appearing in season three of the popular dating show which aired in 2022, Bartise and Nancy, the woman he was paired up with, didn’t last the season. They broke up in episode 11 after Bartise told Nancy “I do not” at the altar of their wedding. “We’re absolutely best friends, yes, but what I’ve gone through in the real world with you, with your family, with everything we talked about, there’s no way for me in my head that it makes sense to get up there and say ‘yes,’” Bartise told Nancy after he broke up with her. The County of Dallas’ official public records system also confirmed Bartise and Nancy didn’t get married at the same time as the other married Love Is Blind season 3 couples, as the county’s search system didn’t have a record of their marriage license.

Bartise was generally considered to be a villain of the show, often making immature and disrespectful comments to and about Nancy and his other female co-stars. After he left Love Is Blind, he was approached for and accepted a role on another dating show, Perfect Match, where again he was considered extremely unlikeable. He’s just announced he’s a father and sent gossip media into a meltdown. Here’s what we know.

Who did Bartise have a child with after Love Is Blind?

Who did Bartise have a child with? Within hours of the Instagram post announcing he’d had a baby with an unidentified partner, internet sleuths figured out the little boy’s mother was a woman by the name of Olivia, a resident of Dallas Texas. “Might’ve been the villain on tv, but I’m gonna be the hero for him. Instagram, meet my little man,” he wrote in an Instagram post dated April 7, 2023. Despite strong reactions to Bartise’s toxic persona on TV, the rhetoric quickly turned from criticizing Bartise to unfairly and rather ruthlessly bullying Olivia and the infant.

One Reddit user observed the backlash as thus: “I was scrolling through Tik Tok and saw some people found and posted the mother of Bartise’s child. Since then, her account has been full of people spamming her and not only commenting on her looks (which is already despicable) but also commenting on the baby’s appearance. I’ve seen people calling the baby “barftise jr.” and so much more. As a mother who also just had her child, I cannot even fathom going through this and seeing people comment on an innocent BABY. Like wtf is wrong with people?! Maybe it’s just me, but I think Bartise needs to step up and say something. I really hope this woman has a strong support system behind her and can get through all this hate. It breaks my heart.”

Bartise’s son, Hayden, was apparently born in December 2022, meaning Olivia likely became pregnant in March 2022, which may have crossed over with his filming of Perfect Match. “Was she pregnant while you were filming and you just casually left that out?” pondered one comment on his Instagram post. Although a lot about Bartise and Olivia’s relationship is unknown, she posted in March, April, June and July of 2022 saying that she was “taken” but we’re not sure if that’s in reference to Bartise. Eagle-eyed fans also spotted Bartise in a video from June 2022 and word is that she was unaware she was pregnant until five months into the pregnancy, meaning he may have not found out he was the father until much later.

Because of this, one Redditor commented that it was time to give Bartise a bit of a break. “It sucks that I have to agree with Bartise on this but judging by the mom’s TikTok’s she didn’t even know she was pregnant until at least 5 months after, so, of course, he wouldn’t be in the kid’s life until he got the paternity test as it’s looking like she was dating someone else through her pregnancy.” They added, “The new guy even did the gender reveal with her. I know ppl think Bartise sucks, which he does, but once he found out the child is his, it seems like he wants to be in his life, why are we clowning him for this? If he proves us wrong that he’s a terrible father of course go after him but now, it seems more fueled by ppl not liking Bartise and hoping he fails his child.” In addition to the unfair bullying of Olivia, her four-month-old baby was also being criticized—which is, frankly, ridiculous.

During the Love Is Blind season 3 reunion, Bartise and Nancy confirmed they weren’t back together and were still broken up. Nancy also accused Bartise of going on a date with a “tall blonde” the “next day” after their wedding. “He had a tall blonde by his side. I just saw some things on social media. It was posting a video of the scene, and you caught Bartise and this tall blonde next to him and then that same tall blonde over the weekend on his lap, all over him. To me, it goes back to, ‘The fuck?’” Nancy said. Bartise confirmed he was with a blonde in the video Nancy saw but didn’t hook up with her until a few days later. “Yes, there was a blonde girl with me, but that night, nothing happened. Something eventually happened on July 4th on a boat. There was a lot of drinking and a lot of coping I was doing. To be honest, I don’t think my sex life is anybody’s business,” Bartise said.

