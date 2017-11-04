A Definitive Guide to All Six of the Kardashian-Jenners’ Best Friends

If you’re a #real “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” fan (or are simply a member of the pop culture blogosphere), you can easily name all six Kardashian-Jenners off the top of your head. (Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall, and Kylie.) But no matter how much we keep up with the Kardashians, there are still some details about reality television’s royal family that continue to stump us, such as who their “best friends” are.

While the names of the six Kardashian-Jenner leads (and their parents, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner) are pretty much ingrained in our minds, there’s a slew of Kardashian-adjacent celebrities who we have no idea about. Scott Disick might be a tabloid fixture, but what about Jonathan Cheban or Malika Haqq? Their faces might be recognizable, but who they are, where they came from, and how they became besties with our beloved socks, cosmetics, and denim moguls is still beyond us.

To calm your curiosity, we compiled a who’s who of the E! family’s elusive inner circle. Some you might already know, while others might be a total mystery. Check out our crash course on all six of the Kardashian-Jenners’ best friends, ahead.