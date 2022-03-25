Here’s Who Anthony Ends Up With in ‘Bridgerton’ & What Happens to the Other Sharma Sister

Warning: Bridgerton season 2 spoilers ahead. If you’ve started the new season, you may be wondering: Who does Anthony end up with in Bridgerton season 2, Kate or Edwina?

Bridgerton, based on Julia Quinn’s book series

of the same name, premiered in December 2020 and went on to become Netflix’s most-watched original series. The show, executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, follows the Bridgertons, a well-respected, upperclass English family of eight siblings and their widowed mother during the Regency Era of England. Each season centers on a different Bridgerton sibling—Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory and Hyacinth—with the first season following Daphne Bridgerton (played by Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest of the Bridgerton daughters, and her relationship with the Duke of Hastings (a.k.a. Simon Bassett), played by Regé-Jean Page.

Bridgerton season 2, which premiered on March 25, 2022, follows Anthony Bridgerton, the Viscount and the eldest Bridgerton son, as he searches for a Viscountess. The second season sets up a love triangle between Anthony and two new characters: Kate and Edwina Sharma, two sisters from India who arrive in London with their mother, Mary, to find Edwina a husband. A love triangle starts when Anthony, London’s most eligible bachelor, and Edwina, the season’s diamond as anointed by the Queen, date and get engaged—despite Anthony’s feelings for Edwina’s older sister, Kate, who has a love-hate relationship with him.

“It’s a complicated love triangle because it’s not a conventional one. Certainly on a show like Bridgerton, you are not going to get catfights between women over men. That is just absolutely not the vibe. It’s sister before misters for sure,” Charithra Chandan, who plays Edwina, told Extra in 2022. She continued, “What you get is three people that are interconnected with each other for totally different reasons, are drawn to each other in very different ways, and it’s that entanglement between the three of them, that sort of is the drama, I guess, of this season. And I think that, like, kind of, although it’s like a really crazy situation, each individual relationship is really relatable, I think, and you’d find it in your own life, probably.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2022, Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony, called the love triangle “dangerous.” “You can understand why he’s drawn to both. And they’re both drawn to him in turn. It’s an interesting love triangle; it’s dangerous when it’s siblings. It’s bestial between them in a way season 1 wasn’t. They’re all animals with each other,” he said. “Edwina and Kate are the embodiment of his approaches to love — one is head, one is heart. The push and pull [illustrates] how intense it is to fall in love in a society that is so rigid, where the gender roles are so specific, and how much those roles can be completely counterproductive to happiness, progression, and to love.”

So who does Anthony end up with in Bridgerton season 2, Kate or Edwina? Read on for who Anthony chooses in the Bridgerton season 2 finale and what happens to the other Sharma sister.

Who does Anthony end up with in Bridgerton season 2?

Who does Anthony end up with on Bridgerton season 2? The answer is Kate Sharma. Anthony and Kate meet in episode 1 of Bridgerton season 2 when Anthony sees her horseback riding in the woods, and they immediately argue over whether Kate should be horseback riding alone. They reunite later in the episode when Kate and her younger sister, Edwina, attend Lady Danbury’s ball, where they learn that Anthony, a.k.a. the Viscount and London’s most eligible bachelor, is in search of a wife to be his viscountess. Anthony and Kate run into each other again outside the ball where Kate calls out Anthony for his arrogance, while Anthony teases Kate for her attraction toward him. Back at the ball, the Queen anoints Edwina as the season’s diamond, which makes her the most desirable match for Anthony and leads him to court her as his wife. Before he can do so, however, Edwina tells Anthony that he needs her sister’s blessing first, which is when Anthony realizes that Kate, the women he’s had a love-hate relationship with since they met, is the older sister of the season diamond he wants to be his future viscountess.

Season 2 continues with Anthony trying to convince Kate to give him her blessing to court Edwina before Kate acquiesces, and Anthony and Edwina get engaged—despite Anthony and Kate’s clear feelings for each other, which are unbeknownst to everyone but them. Anthony and Edwina’s engagement is almost called off when Anthony learns that Kate and Edwina’s mother, Mary, only want him to marry her so Edwina can receive a dowry from the family of her and Kate’s late father, the Sheffields. Earlier in the season, Kate tells Lady Danbury that the Sharmas came to England from India to stabilize themselves financially again after they became broke following the death of Kate and Edwina’s father. Unbeknownst to Edwina, the Sheffields had a deal with the Sharmas to cover Edwina’s dowry and care for her financially if she marries an Englishman of nobility. When Anthony learns this, he almost calls off his engagement to Edwina before Kate convinces him that Edwina didn’t know about the tell and tells him that all she wanted was for her younger sister to have a better life. Anthony agrees to stay engaged to Edwina and still care for her and the Sharmas financially even if the Sheffields don’t cover the dowry.

On the day of Edwina and Anthony’s wedding, Edwina decides to call the marriage off at the altar after she realizes Kate and Anthony’s feelings for each other behind her back. Edwina tells Kate and Anthony that she wants nothing to do with either of them. The wedding episode ends with Kate telling Anthony that she’s decided to return to India to not hurt anyone else before the two share their first passionate kiss. The season continues with Edwina forgiving Kate and giving her her blessing to be with Anthony and experience what love is after so many years of taking care of her family. Lady Bridgerton, for her part, also convinces Anthony to be with Kate after seeing the different side of her son whenever he’s around her. Bridgerton season 2 ends with Anthony professing his love to Kate before proposing to her. Kate accepts Anthony’s proposal, and the two get engaged. As for Edwina, season 2 ends with the Queen introducing Edwina to her nephew, an “available” prince.

Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix. Here’s how to read the Bridgerton books for free.

For more about Bridgerton, read Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton book series. The book series—which consists of eight main books, one epilogue and four prequels—follows the Bridgertons, a well-respected, upperclass English family of eight siblings and their widowed mother during the Regency Era of England. Each of the books is centered on a different Bridgerton sibling—Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory and Hyacinth—as they search for true love. The first Bridgerton book, The Duke and I, followed the love story between Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings (a.k.a. Simon Bassett) was the inspiration for season 1 of Netflix’s Bridgerton TV series. The second book, The Viscount Who Loved Me, which followed Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sheffield (renamed Sharma in the Bridgerton show), was the inspiration for season 2. The third book, An Offer From a Gentleman, follows the relationship between Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Beckett, and will likely serve as the inspiration for season 3. The main eight Bridgerton books are available on Amazon for $62.99, which savers fans about $30 from purchasing each book individually.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.