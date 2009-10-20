Whitney Studio Party: My Night in Pictures

The Whitney Studio party is generally one of the more lively, fun museum benefits of the year, but last night’s event outdid itself completely. Chaired by Donatella Versace and hosted by a slew of stylish boldface names, the crowd was unmistakably chic and eager to party the night away. Before even stepping inside, I caught sight of Chanel Iman, Alexa Chung, and Alexandra Richards, and once inside the museum’s hallowed halls, there were scores of friends in good spirits, sipping on wine and mingling amongst themselves. Taylor Momsen looked gorgeous as usual, and artist Chuck Close was on the dance floor late night surrounded by fans and well-wishers. Speaking of late night, there was a full-steam-ahead dance party happening, complete with dance-floor-make-outs and all. Not bad for the Upper East Side, not bad at all.

All photos taken by the gifted Joey D’Arco.

Alexa Chung.

Fabiola Beracasa.

There was a part of the room where guests were able to draw on the walls. There’s my artistic homage to StyleCaster.

Bettina Prentice.

Annabel Vartanian.

Emily Ford.

Alex Weiss and Hayley Bloomingdale.

Sarah Basile.

Melissa Drayer, of Thread Social.

The unfailingly dapper Peter Davis.

I’m wearing an H&M dress that one of my favorite fashion boys Tony Everett sweetly sent over yesterday afternoon. It’s in stores now!

The best part about the dress are the little elbow holes–they’re cute AND utilitarian (I don’t think I would’ve been able to bend my arms without them).