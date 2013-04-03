Whitney Port’s Best Style Advice for Aspiring Fashion Stars

In the years since Whitney Port became a household name thanks to MTV, she’s established herself as a serious style star—thanks to her California-cool aesthetic—as well as a talented designer. Her line, Whitney Eve, made its debut in 2008, and the style star gave us a first glimpse of her new spring collection during a visit to her Los Angeles studio in the latest episode of The Unexpected Insider.

Here, Port describes her most exciting moment to date as a designer, as well as the biggest piece of advice she gives aspiring fashion stars.

StyleCaster: What was the moment when you knew you’d “made it”?

Whitney Port: I don’t like to set my career goals by finding the moment I “made it” but personally I can say the most exciting moment for me to date was after my first runway show at Bryant Park for Whitney Eve.

What’s the best piece of advice you ever received from a mentor or a friend?

The best piece of advice is to not be afraid of failure because if you never step out of any lines, you are just settling for being average. That was told to me by Kelly Cutrone.

If you could give an aspiring fashionista one piece of style advice, what would it be?

Own your individuality. Self-confidence in what you are wearing is the sexiest characteristic a girl can have— matter what they are wearing!