Whitney Port’s New Reality Show Seeks Ken, Ridiculous

Anyone who thought of Whitney Port as solely fascinated with fashion and dedicating herself to her craft: A. Really? and B. Only if her craft is being on television.

Presumably, the former The Hills and The City actress was looking for a new location, and it’s not somewhere in the Midwest or something (working title: Middle of Nowhere?), but she landed in Barbie’s Dream House. The trailer for the show she’s hosting, Genuine Ken, illustrates a preposterous search for the perfect boyfriend. No word if said boyfriend is for Whitney as Barbie, or just because these dudes want to be on TV and get a bogus title.

The beefy contestants go through a series of tests for style, talent, cooking, sexual prowess (just kidding!) and end up in NYC for an “exciting” finale. Why Whit, why?