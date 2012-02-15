Whitney Port’s New Line Kills It At NYFW

Well, the times are certainly changing. This morning we waited eagerly for Whitney Port’s collection to debut at Mercedes Benz New York Fashion Week. There’s been a lot of debate over this reality TV star and her line, Whitney Eve. Would she be able to execute a full collection in front of fashion’s most critical crowds? How would the clothes stand up next to some of the other new talent making waves like avant-garde designers Rad Hourani and Kimberly Ovitz?

Well, today was judgment day for the leggy blond, literally. Turns out she isn’t just a pretty face, Whitney Port has something. Offering up a cute collection compiled of breezy blouses and adorable dresses, these are clothes we could actually wear (unlike some of her peers). We especially loved her cropped tank tops, which are perfect under a chunky sweater for fall or alone in the hot days of summer.

We dug her inspiration too, drawing from a kaleidoscope she found in her grandmother’s attic (super cool). The prints were simple and blurred, which matched the breezy and relaxed silhouettes perfectly.

Basically what we’re saying is, it was an awesome first time showing. Completely refined and distinct, each look totally has its own spot in the collection. Oh and the playlist had us boogying in our seats. We love a girl who can choose a good strutting song!

Anywho, congrats Whit on a successful first collection! We can’t wait to see what’s next from this young blood.