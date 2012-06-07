Shop the Look: Whitney Port Goes Low-Key in SoCal

There’s nothing better than seeing a celebutante dress it down a few notches once in a while, especially when they still manage to look seriously stylish. Case in point: reality-TV-star-turned-fashion-designer Whitney Port, who recently kept it casually cool at the Vans Custom Culture Final Event in Long Beach, California last week.

Whitney, along with AnnaLynne McCord, were just two of the judges on the night’s panel, who helped determine the winning high school entry for the Vans Custom Culture contest (which featured a prize $50,000 prize for their school’s art program). Out of all the 900 entries this year, the top nod went to Rio Rancho High School out in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, who had their winning shoe design displayed at the night’s festivities along with the other high school entries as well as a few celebrity designed shoes from the likes of Kristen Stewart, Conan O’Brien, Rachel Bilson and Whitney’s TV BFF, Lauren Conrad.

