Shop the Look: Whitney Port Goes Low-Key in SoCal

Susie G
by
There’s nothing better than seeing a celebutante dress it down a few notches once in a while, especially when they still manage to look seriously stylish. Case in point: reality-TV-star-turned-fashion-designer Whitney Port, who recently kept it casually cool at the Vans Custom Culture Final Event in Long Beach, California last week.

Whitney, along with AnnaLynne McCord, were just two of the judges on the night’s panel, who helped determine the winning high school entry for the Vans Custom Culture contest (which featured a prize $50,000 prize for their school’s art program). Out of all the 900 entries this year, the top nod went to Rio Rancho High School out in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, who had their winning shoe design displayed at the night’s festivities along with the other high school entries as well as a few celebrity designed shoes from the likes of Kristen Stewart, Conan O’Brien, Rachel Bilson and Whitney’s TV BFF, Lauren Conrad.

Click through our gallery to get Whitney’s not-so-typical red carpet look from the event.

1 of 5

It's a Whitney Port bonanza!

Port started with Madewell's Perfect Chambray Ex-Boyfriend Shirt in Ferrous Wash, $68, at Madewell

Photo: Madewell/

She paired the crisp top with these stunning printed pants by Mother Denim, $250, at Planet Blue

Photo: Mother Denim/

Port topped off the look with a punchy red bag by Rebecca Minkoff, $330, at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom/

Of course, at a Vans event, once is obliged to wear Vans. Port chose these bold lace-ups in leopard print, $55, at CNCPTS

Photo: CNCPTS/

