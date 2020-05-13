Whitney Port Had the Same Reaction to Kristin Cavallari’s Divorce as the Rest of Us

We would live to watch this drama on The Hills. Whitney Port reacted to Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s divorce, and she feels for her former costar. Whitney told Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 12, that while she and Kristin are “not that close of friends,” she still empathizes with her ex-cast mate amid her divorce from her husband.

“I don’t know that it would make much sense for me to reach out,” Whitney said. “I definitely feel for her.”

Whitney and Kristin starred on the sixth and final season on MTV’s The Hills in 2010. Kristin and Jay announced their split in April with the same posts on their Instagrams: “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family,” they both wrote in the caption.

However, since their divorce announcement, there has news about a tense breakup between Jay and Kristin, who married in June 2013 and share three kids: sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4. Several reports claim that Kristin and Jay are sharing their Nashville home, with each staying at the mansion three days out of the week. While it’s unclear why Kristin and Jay broke up, there have been reports about how their relationship turned “antagonistic” towards its final weeks, which shouldn’t be a surprise to fans of Very Cavallari, Kristin’s E! reality series which showed riffs in her marriage.

As for Whitney, the City alum told Us Weekly that she’s in contact with her former Hills costars, Kaitlynn Carter and Heidi Montag. She also said that she talks to Audrina Patridge “here and there.”

