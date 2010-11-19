StyleCaster
Share

Whitney Port In Silk And Leather: Get The Look

What's hot
StyleCaster

Whitney Port In Silk And Leather: Get The Look

Kerry Pieri
by
Whitney Port In Silk And Leather: Get The Look
12 Start slideshow

Whit Whit may not be on your TV screen weekly anymore, staring blankly, letting Kelly Cutrone make her life decisions (not that we’re saying that’s such a bad idea, we’re picking up what you’re putting down Kelly) but we can still take some style notes from the blondisima. Since moving to the right coast, the Cali girl has gotten more subdued and we dig it.

Channel her leather and silk ensemble with our picks in the slideshow above.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 12

The color combo is cool without being matchy.

The pants are definitely the main event  these Elizabeth & James channel the tailored look.
Elizabeth & James silk pants, $265, at Nordstrom

More of a PJs feel, we like the laid back drape.
Maggie Ward silk pants, $127, at Madison Los Angeles

And slightly more office worthy but no less awesome.
Myne silk pants, $210, at Shopbop

Pierre Dare silk blouse, $79, at Yoox

Or make it a little more statement-making.
Rag & Bone blouse, $149, at Nordtrom

Forever 21 grey slouch tee, $13.80, at Forever 21

A boyfriend-inspired watch is basically a staple now.
Fossil gold watch, $250, at Saks Fifth Avenue

A great little leather.
Winter Kate Harlow leather jacket, $499, at Trend Boutique

A super luxe little leather without the crazy price.
Ali Ro leather jacket, $255, at Neiman Marcus

A literal interpretation, albeit a bit chilly for November.
Nine West studded shoe, $44.99, at Nordstrom

More along the lines of what I would opt for, a killer boot will never steer you wrong.
Steve Madden buckle boots, $150, at Piperlime

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Lanvin H&M’s Lavish NYC Fashion Show

Lanvin H&M’s Lavish NYC Fashion Show
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share