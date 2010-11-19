Whitney Port In Silk And Leather: Get The Look

Whit Whit may not be on your TV screen weekly anymore, staring blankly, letting Kelly Cutrone make her life decisions (not that we’re saying that’s such a bad idea, we’re picking up what you’re putting down Kelly) but we can still take some style notes from the blondisima. Since moving to the right coast, the Cali girl has gotten more subdued and we dig it.
Channel her leather and silk ensemble with our picks in the slideshow above.
The pants are definitely the main event these Elizabeth & James channel the tailored look.
Elizabeth & James silk pants, $265, at Nordstrom
Pierre Dare silk blouse, $79, at Yoox
A great little leather.
Winter Kate Harlow leather jacket, $499, at Trend Boutique
A super luxe little leather without the crazy price.
Ali Ro leather jacket, $255, at Neiman Marcus
A literal interpretation, albeit a bit chilly for November.
Nine West studded shoe, $44.99, at Nordstrom
More along the lines of what I would opt for, a killer boot will never steer you wrong.
Steve Madden buckle boots, $150, at Piperlime