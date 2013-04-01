Whitney Port on Her Go-To Summer Essentials, Plus a Look at Her Clothing Collection

Whitney Port may have initially become a household name thanks to MTV as a star of both “The Hills” and “The City,” but she’s stayed in the limelight thanks to her California-cool sense of style and her chic women’s label, Whitney Eve, which launched in 2008.

Orly Shani met Port in her downtown Los Angeles office (well-situated in the city’s fashion district) just as the sun was beginning to set. In person, Port is the ultimate California girl—long blond hair, a bubbly disposition, and a big smile—and her office reflects her West Coast aesthetic. In addition to charming details like fashion books and jars of candy in the lobby, Port’s office also features framed pictures of her own graphic designs.

While some designers’ offices are more presentation spaces than actual showrooms, Port’s studio features a spectacular amount of Whitney Eve inventory—a real testament to Port being a bonafide designer, and not just a pretty face. Whitney walked Shani through her latest Whitney Eve collection, which she said was strongly influenced by a recent visit to London, where she saw the crown jewels on display.

Try the Trend! In this episode of The Unexpected Insider, Whitney Port reveals her summer go-to essentials, and also shows some of her favorite pieces from her latest Whitney Eve collection. In particular, she highlights digital printed pieces, which have been a big trend both on and off the runways.

A subtler take on a traditional floral or graphic pattern, digital prints can look watercolor-y and subdued or vivid and abstract, depending on the designer’s take. They’re especially easy to pair with crisper patterns like stripes. For designer inspiration, look to Dior and Naeem Khan’s spring runway collections for oversize digital florals, or find softer takes on the trend from designers like Rochas and Costello Tagliapietra.

More on StyleCaster: See Whitney Port’s New York Fashion Week Diary!

Whitney Port is One of StyleCaster’s 25 Most Stylish People in Los Angeles