Whitney Port Discusses Her Clothing Line (And 12 Reasons We Think It Will Succeed)

Whitney Port’s fashion line, Whitney Eve, has received a boost in attention as of late, largely because of the reality star’s role on MTV’s The City. This season focused largely on Port’s experience designing her first collection and showing it to industry insiders to, let’s say, less than favorable responses. The collection featured on the show, her Spring 2010 collection, will hit stores on January 30, with prices ranging from $60-$400.

WWD spoke with Port about fashion, designing, and what’s next. Of her former The Hills castmates who also design, Port said, “I put myself in a different sort of realm as them. Obviously, it’s scary. I think it’s really hard to break out right now since the fashion industry is struggling. I mean, people don’t want to spend their money on clothes right now–it’s a luxury. You’re always worried about people not understanding your point of view, not being able to get it. But I think my biggest competition is myself.”

While we agree with Port that it’s tough out there, we really think she and her line have what it takes to make it. Here’s why:

1. She’s famous

The fact that she is a celebrity garners Whitney Eve considerable more press than she would be getting otherwise. If all press is good press, Whitney has a leg up on the competition.

2. The City is an extended commercial

All of season two was about Whitney creating her brand, basically making the show into an extended commercial for Whitney Eve. Despite MTV’s diminishing dominance in ratings, they still know how to brand as well as anyone.

3. She has money

It was reported that Lauren Conrad made $75,000 per episode for The Hills and Whitney made $20,000 per episode when she was on the show. Her current salary is unconfirmed, but we think she’s probably doing pretty well for herself.

4. Kelly Cutrone is behind her

Not only is Kelly fiercely loyal to those she supports, she has serious industry cred. She has advised Whitney on the direction of her line and the more Whitney heeds Kelly’s advice, the better chance she has.

5. She loves designing

Whitney has spoken out about her line before and every time she talks about design, her love for her job comes through.

6. Beginner’s luck

This isn’t Whitney’s last-ditch attempt at designing a line; her enthusiasm and ideas are all fresh and we wouldn’t be surprised if a bit of beginner’s luck helps her on her way.

7. She’s focused

Whitney is shown to work five days a week at People’s Revolution, but as she tells WWD, that is not really the case. She also has a design space in their offices, so when she’s at People’s Revolution, she is often working on her line.

8. Famous friends

It always helps a line when it is worn by a celebrity. The line between reality star and celeb is certainly blurred, but get one dress on Olivia Palermo and sales will ceretainly jump.

9. She’s savvy

Whitney knows the business–she’s not just doing this for fun. She can speak on the differences between fashion in NY and LA, “New York fashion is just a lot more sophisticated and a lot more forward-thinking,” and knows not to start designing accessories before she has clothing down pat.

10. It’s being sold at good stores

You won’t find Whitney Eve at Kohl’s or Anchor Blue (ahem, The Hills). Port met with major retailers, including the entire buying team at Bergdorf Goodman. Though we believe in the strength of mass retailers, we think going high-end could help Whitney Eve succeed.

11. She has personal style

Although some consider Port’s style to be a bit quirky (it is), that is often what makes a great designer. Think Betsey Johnson or Karl Lagerfeld; both have a completely unique look that they are able to translate into a successful brand.

12. National appeal

Whitney is the perrenial LA transplant to NY and her collection reflects that. She designs for the LA girl, but has to keep her NY audience in mind. While this could present problems, we see it working to her advantage.



Get Whitney Port’s look with these items from our shop.

Live blog of The City‘s finale.

Remember Adam from The City, yep, he’s reportedly dating Lindsay Lohan.

[WWD]