Beauty Buzz: Whitney Port Spills Her Hair Secrets, Best Contour Products For Fair Skin, More

1. Have fair skin but still want amazing cheekbones? Here are the best contour products to get you there. [Allure]

2. Whitney Port spills her hairstyling secrets – and the key to perfect bridal hair. [Daily Makeover]

3. Learn how Bond No. 9 built a fragrance empire entirely around the scents of New York. [Fashionista]

4. Heading to the nail salon? Find out what nail shape is on-trend for 2015. [Byrdie]

5. Apparently Rapunzel strands are making a comeback – maybe pixies have had their heyday after all. [Glamour]