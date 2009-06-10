Object Of Desire

Whitney Marbach WAM BANDS, $120 at whitneymarbach.com

Reason #1

Each bracelet is handmade from polished resin, with detailing that illustrates Ancient Greek themes.

Reason #2

They come in a variety of colors, so you can pair one with any of your outfits this summer, don’t be afraid to mix and match.

Reason #3

Layering and stacking are huge trends right now, try piling two of these on a dainty wrist for a dramatic effect (I choose the light coral and bronze). The mythical inspirations look both powerful and smart.