Object Of Desire
Whitney Marbach WAM BANDS, $120 at whitneymarbach.com
Reason #1
Each bracelet is handmade from polished resin, with detailing that illustrates Ancient Greek themes.
Reason #2
They come in a variety of colors, so you can pair one with any of your outfits this summer, don’t be afraid to mix and match.
Reason #3
Layering and stacking are huge trends right now, try piling two of these on a dainty wrist for a dramatic effect (I choose the light coral and bronze). The mythical inspirations look both powerful and smart.