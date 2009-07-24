Whitney Houston’s New Single Premiered

Whitney Houston‘s newest single “I Look to You” premiered today on the radio station V103 in Atlanta. You can preview the song here and download it here. The song sounds oddly similar to the song Angela Lansbury sings in Beauty and the Beast.

The song is by R. Kelly. Yeahhhh Whitney Houston’s comeback single was penned by R. Kelly. I mean… because, clearly if I were Whitney, there is no one I would rather attach myself to than that rising star.

Whitney’s album, “I Look To You” is out September 1st on Arista.