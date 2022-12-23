The Astrology of Whitney Houston Proves She Was Destined For Stardom From the Start

Scroll To See More Images

It may have been 30 years since the late, great Whitney Houston put the world in a trance with her iconic rendition of “I Will Always Love You,” but her overwhelming impact and groundbreaking vocals will continue to lure us onto the dance floor (and forever echo through our hearts). This is partly what makes the astrology of Whitney Houston so remarkable, as the eternally beloved superstar was not only the Greatest Voice of All but a beacon of light for the generation, and those to come. Hard to believe it has been a decade since her tragic passing, but her legacy is impenetrable. From Chaka Khan’s background vocalist for “I’m Every Woman” to being the first African American female with “consistent and heavy rotation” on MTV, the legendary songstress’ rise to stardom was a wheel of fortune.

Whitney Houston’s multifaceted artistry was rooted in gospel music, following in the footsteps of her mother Cissy Houston, who sang back-up for artists such as Aretha Franklin, Dione Warwick and Elvis Presley—doesn’t solely revolve around her spellbinding vocals but also her innate charisma, landing her a successful modeling career when she was just 16-years-old. And even though the legendary pop star left this earthly plane in 2012, our collective memory of her is stronger than ever.

The Astrology of Whitney Houston

Now, I’ve never been a big believer in coincidences, especially because it truly feels as though Whitney Houston’s birth chart was specially curated for a superstar. Celestially supported by a series of star-studded placements, her fire-dominant chart topped all three Billboard charts: Hot 100, R&B and Adult Contemporary. Need I say more? To think we haven’t even begun to scratch the surface!

Born with the sun sparkling just a few degrees away from irresistible Venus—via the charismatic and theatrical sign of Leo—it’s safe to say, Whitney’s identity and soul purpose—ruled by the sun—were meant to thrive centerstage, a place where she would confidently and courageously express herself and harness her unique set of talents As if this weren’t enough to prove that her name was destined to be in lights, the late musical icon’s sun-Venus conjunction was merely part of a vivacious Grand Fire Trine, including the moon conjunct Jupiter in Aries and her Midheaven in Sagittarius, representing her public persona and destiny in the word. What makes this even more interesting is, the moon governs her North Node of Destiny in Cancer while Jupiter rules the Sagittarius, which is situated on the cusp of her 10th house, also known as the Midheaven.

“ Whitney Houston was a Leo sun, Aries moon and Pisces rising. ”

Jupiter magnifies everything it comes in contact with, but in addition to being the largest planet in the solar system, it’s also considered to be one of the most auspicious. Often referred to as the Greater Benefic, Jupiter is the planet of abundance, blessings, expansion and prosperity. Remember when I said Whitney’s rise to stardom was a wheel of fortune? Well, imagine the influence of Jupiter, let alone in a cardinal fire sign like Aries. Her come-up happened (and it happened fast)! And since we’re on topic, I pulled the chart for February 1985, which is when she debuted her first album Whitney Houston, featuring three number-one singles “Greatest Love of All,” “Saving All My Love for You,” and “How Will I Know.” Change-maker Uranus was not only crossing over her Midheaven, but also harmonizing with Mars and Venus in Aries.

Talk about momentum! Uranus activated the Grand Fire Trine—sun conjunct Venus in Leo, moon conjunct Jupiter and Midheaven in Sagittarius—on her birth chart, revolutionizing her world, day-to-day lifestyle and sense of self, abruptly and at full speed. It’s also important to note that Whitney’s sun-Venus conjunction in Leo occupied her sixth house of work, health, daily rituals and mundane affairs, which can also speak to the mental, physical and spiritual strain of both her personal and professional lifestyle. After all, in addition to occupying personal houses, the late singer’s Grand Fire trine comprised of intimate planets such as the sun, moon and Venus. Think about it, the sun is her physical body and life force, while the moon represents her nourishment and emotional well being. Venus can be indulgences, pleasures and desires, as well as the throat, kidneys, ovaries and reproductive organs, to name a few.

“ The late legend was nicknamed “The Voice,” (and for reasons far beyond her musical abilities). ”

This automatically validates the extreme highs and low lows of Whitney’s career, because as obvious as this may sound, her personal and professional life were deeply intertwined. And this gave her little to no room to compartmentalize, and cultivate the balance needed for her to get grounded, but I digress. Another aspect that sticks out to me is Whitney’s Uranus-Mercury-Pluto conjunction in Virgo as it almost effortlessly embodies the sheer power behind her one-of-kind singing voice. Although, despite the significance—let alone precision and perfectionism—of her natal Mercury, this is where Venus comes in as it is the planet of talentry and one’s artistic abilities. That said, on top of being close to enough the sun’s everburning rays—considering her dazzling sun-Venus conjunction in Leo—Whitney’s natal Venus is (almost exactly) square her Lilith-Neptune in Scorpio.

Perhaps this would explain the incomprehensible magic behind her haunting melodies, and soul-stirring vocals. Neptune knows no boundaries and Scorpio longs to merge with another mind, body and soul. So, Whitney’s profoundly artistic Venus in Leo also possessed the all-encompassing essence of numinous Neptune, granting her access to the collective spirit. It’s no secret that her musical talents were out of this world… but I dare say, it was the mystifying synergy of Venus square Lilith-Neptune that made listening to her music nothing short of a soul-to-soul experience. The late legend was nicknamed “The Voice,” (and for reasons far beyond her musical abilities). She literally sang her heart out, and her vulnerability and undying love touched the lives of millions around the world.