Whitney Eve Will Debut During New York Fashion Week!

Looks like Whitney Port is keeping to her dreams of becoming a well-known fashion designer in the industry. The star of the former MTV showThe City will officially debut her collection, Whitney Eve, during New York Fashion Week next month (we can’t believe it’s right around the corner!).

The Whitney Eve collection does double duty with both its flirty and flowy pieces and super tailored knockouts. We like that the clothes can be worn by a downtown girl or an Upper East Side preppy princess (or just suit our multiple dressing personalities).

With this being Ports first time showing, the designer spoke of her excitement, “My collection has grown so much over the past few years, and the next step for me as a designer was to put on my own runway show. I am so excited to show on schedule as part of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York, and can’t wait to show my new Fall collection on the runway.”

The Whitney Eve Collection will show Wednesday February 15th in The Studio at Lincoln Center at 9 a.m. We can’t wait to check it out!