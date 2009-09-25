Whitney Eve Port Has a New Roommate: MTV’s The City

We are absolutely obsessed with The City. The premiere next Tuesday is already marked on our Entourage calendars, Google calendars, and the DVR is set just in case.

We have a new juicy tidbit about what we can expect from the new season. First of all, party girl and personal cast favorite, Erin, is no longer on the show and Whitney is newly single.

We are really excited to see how the new girl in town, Roxy Olin, stirs things up in the Big Apple. Watch this clip to see how Whitney’s high school friend finagles her way into a spot on the reality star’s sofa.

Just saying, Roxy doesn’t seem like the brightest crayon in the box. The boys in New York are not that hoooooooot. But, if this does mean you are boy crazy and willing to cause on-set real life drama, we’re sold.