Whitewall Magazine and Sam Haskins: My Night in Pictures

I had a pretty full roster of events to attend last night, half of which I missed due to the fact that everyone seems to plan their parties to occur from 6-8 pm or from 7-10 pm. The two that I did make it to, though, were great. Just what I needed to take the edge off after a long post-fashion-week week. First stop? The Royalton Hotel for the launch of Whitewall magazine’s fall issue. Here’s my night in photographs taken by the Talented Mr. D’Arco (Joey D’Arco, that is).

Flipping through Whitewall magazine.

These bright pink LACHAPELLE wrist bands were handed out at the front door in honor of the man of the house, David LaChapelle. The rest of my wrist is a mixture: some Lia Sophia bracelets, an ancient antique metal stud bangle brought back from Morocco for me by one of my best friends, and a Vena Cava friendship bracelet I got at their Spring 2010 show last week.

The always-fab Amanda Lepore.

Chuck Close, who is as sweet and playful as can be. I couldn’t resist going up to introduce myself. The man’s a legend.

Hana Soukupova.

Buddies of mine: Dylan Peckenpaugh from Dior and Christina Chen from YSL.

One of my besties (and my date), Kristian Laliberte looking dapper as usual.

Onto the Sam Haskins exhibition at MILK Gallery in the Meatpacking District!

Do you like my outfit?

Jamie Burke. He’s a stud.

I ran into the forever-chic Kristina Musailov, PR Manager for Christian Louboutin. Check the fall Louboutins she’s sporting. Love.

Hanging out in the gallery. I’m wearing one of my favorite dresses by Haute Hippie. an old embellished Chanel bag, and Aldo shoes.

I love the shoulder detail on the Haute Hippie dress. It’s so 1930s glam.

My favorite piece from the Sam Haskins exhibit. Beautiful.

About to make our exit. Bet you can’t guess who I was texting.

Night essentials: blackberry, eyeliner, keys, iPod, and (ashamed to say it), that emergency pack of Parliaments. As bad as this looks, I’m honestly not a real smoker.