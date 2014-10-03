30 Outfits That’ll Make You (Really) Want a White Coat

Seen on the runways at top brands like Celine and Dior, and Michael Kors, and on some of our favorite bloggers and street style stars, white coats are having a serious moment.
MORE: 25 Perfect Fall Date Night Outfit Ideas
There’s something extremely fresh about leather jackets, overcoats, fur coats, and trench coats all rendered in white, and we’re loving how they manage to give your fall outfit a crisp, chic, unexpected update. The only downside? The fact that you can;t go anywhere without your trusty Tide To Go pen in tow. Ah well, it’s a small price to pay.
MORE: 15 Affordable Faux Shearling Jackets You Need This Fall
We’ve rounded up some of the most fashionable looks featuring white coats for the fall season, so lick through the slideshow to check them out.