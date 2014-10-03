StyleCaster
30 Outfits That’ll Make You (Really) Want a White Coat

Kristen Bousquet
Seen on the runways at top brands like Celine and Dior, and Michael Kors, and on some of our favorite bloggers and street style stars, white coats are having a serious moment.

There’s something extremely fresh about leather jackets, overcoats, fur coats, and trench coats all rendered in white, and we’re loving how they manage to give your fall outfit a crisp, chic, unexpected update. The only downside? The fact that you can;t go anywhere without your trusty Tide To Go pen in tow. Ah well, it’s a small price to pay.

We’ve rounded up some of the most fashionable looks featuring white coats for the fall season, so lick through the slideshow to check them out.

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Kenzas

Photo: Dulceida

Photo: Cashmere in Style

Photo: Adenorah

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: We Wore What

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Mango & Salt

Photo: Harper & Harley

Photo: Trop Rouge

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: Lisa Olsson

Photo: The Blonde Salad

Photo: Kayture

Photo: James Chardon

Photo: Just Another Fashion Blog

Photo: 2014 MARCEL FLORUSS

Photo: Fashion Vibe

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: We Wore What

Style: Grasie Mercedes

Photo: Sylvia G Photography

Photo: Just Another Fashion Blog

Photo: Marcel Floruss

Photo: Madelene Billman

 

Photo: Oh My Vogue

Photo: Fashion Vibe

Photo: Madelene Billman

Photo: Madelene Billman

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Lisa Olsson

