White Wine Slushie Recipes to Make Before the Summer Ends

Whether you love wine or not, you owe it to yourself to spend at least one evening this summer sitting outside—on a sun bed, in a deck chair, or at a barstool—slurping down some kind of sweet, frosty wine slushie. In their simplest form, wine slushies are just frozen fruit blended with wine, usually a sweet variety like moscato or riesling. Some are a little more complicated, with fancy liqueurs or multicolored layers.

To be honest, I’m not always a fan of frozen drinks. The daiquiris and margaritas that come out of big-batch frozen machines at dive bars are always too sweet, and you never know if you’re going to get one that’s very weak or very strong.

What’s great about wine slushies, though, is that the sugar comes (mostly or completely) from frozen fruit, which means there’s no cloying sweetness. And, because wine has a much lower ABV (ahem, alcohol by volume) than liquor, you know these slushies are always going to be fairly low-octane. (Which is particularly good if you’re starting early.)

Next chance you get, grab a bottle of cheap white wine and some frozen summer fruit and whip up one of the following super-easy, super-delicious white wine slushies.