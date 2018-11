When I think of White & Warren I usually think nice, easy, maybe a bit plain cashmere sweaters, but apparently I’ve been underestimating the knitwear and beyond brand.

Its Spring 2011 lookbook is adorably styled with a lovely mix of denim, super cozy knits, easy dresses and little jackets just dying for a rebellious preppy girl to go hang out in Connecticut in.

On a side note, I need that grey sweater, immediately.