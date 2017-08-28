15 Chic-as-Hell Styling Tricks for White Walls

White walls might be classic and simple, but they definitely don’t have to be boring: Instead, think of them as a blank canvas for you to design and style exactly as you like. You can add color, pattern, texture, or even leave the white as-is, and let it become a background for bold furniture that can make a statement on its own.
If you’re looking for stylish ways to make your white walls a little less basic, click through the 15 chic, simple spaces ahead. Each one manages to make white look like a well-thought-out choice, rather than something that just happened to a room. Get inspired by these ideas, and then get ready to make your own white wall a work of art.
A few bright touches, like a splashy painting and bold lamps, add vibrancy to a white wall without making it look busy.
Annie Schlechter
A white wall brightens up a monochromatic room filled with cool blues and grays.
Agent Bauer
A large piece of art in white—like this oversize shadow box—adds interest to a simple white painted brick wall.
Elizabeth Roberts
Wooden accents and sleek, modern art make this white-walled living room feel clean and up-to-date, but also warm.
Mark Ashby Design
Stacking several small frames against a white wall brings personality to a minimalist office space, without making it feel cluttered.
Riikka Kantinkoski
Sheer curtains in a bright color warm up white walls—and these pink ones add a touch of soft femininity (but don't look overly sweet).
Stellan Herner/Cia Wedin
A cream-colored tasseled tapestry brings cozy texture to a simple all-white bedroom, and warms up a cool, white wall.
A Beautiful Mess
A few colorful, graphic pieces of art brings fun and liveliness to an otherwise simple white-walled space.
Riika Kantinkoski
Hanging an assortment of wall decorations in different sizes and shapes—like this cluster of clocks—makes a white wall feel artsy and bohemian, yet well-curated.
Stellan Herner/Elle Decoration
A tangle of industrial corded lights feels cool and modern when set against a stark white wall and black-and-white furniture.
Morten Holtum/Elle Decoration
A bathroom wall of large, white tiles looks clean, especially when paired with marble.
Elisabeth Heier
A white wall is the only background that works if you're looking to go all out with colorful art, tons of books, bright throw pillows, rugs, and decorative items.
Bolig
Use a white wall as a way to showcase special items, like a hanging feather collection or unique piece of art.
Heather Bullard
Consider painting exterior walls white: Here, it brightens up an outdoor deck area with a bench and plant, making it feel extra-inviting.
Elisabeth Heier