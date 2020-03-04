All The Models On Chanel’s Runway Wore White Tights —So I Tried The Trend IRL

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re like me, white tights bring to mind a few very specific memories, including ballet class at age five and the 2000s queen of tights herself, Gossip Girl’s Blair Waldorf. That said, when I saw them all over the runway at Chanel’s Spring 2020 fashion show, I was immediately inspired. Was Chanel trying to make the white tights trend happen? Could this nostalgic styling element actually be cute? Seeing the fashion house’s models look so amazing clad in white tights made me eager to try the trend out for myself. You know me—I never pass up the opportunity to wear anything Chanel-inspired!

A little bit of context: I actually love tights. Living in New York City, a girl has to befriend the world of hosiery to even stand a chance at surviving winter while wearing a dress. However, while my closet has a special section for my near-dozens of nude and black tights, I admit I didn’t own one singular pair of white tights before this little experiment. After snagging a few pairs and testing out how they worked with my wardrobe, I’m happy to report that white tights are totally wearable, and much more versatile than I remember them being in the past. A crisp pair of white tights has really helped break up the monotony in my tights & sock drawer, and I’m grateful for the fresh, unexpected twist to my usual look. In fact, they’ve all but replaced my go-to pair of nude hose!

I know what you’re thinking: What the heck does one wear with white tights? Don’t worry, babe—I’ve got you covered with OOTD inspo.

Tweed-y Bird

Blouse: Gap| Dress: Ann Taylor | Shoes: Saint Antonia | Bag: Vintage Chanel | Necklace: Pretty Connected | Tights: Calzedonia

In addition to white tights, Chanel has taught me a thing or two about tweed. It’s perfect for any occasion, and better still? Tweed looks expensive even when it isn’t! I layered this tweed Ann Taylor dress over a classic white button-up with my white tight for an instantly polished, boss-lady-but-make-it-high-fashion feel. Replicate this outfit and I guarantee people will ask if you just got back from France. Feel free to munch a macaron and tell them Yes, you did. Bonus points if you actually did.

Miss Matchy-Matchy

Skirt & Jacket: Mulberry & Grand | Shoes: Nine West | Bag: Etienne Aigner | Tights: Snag

I took another page from Chanel’s luxurious book in this baby blue houndstooth-printed matching set (Storets has something similar!). I never thought a two-piece set of any kind would become a go-to for me, but I reach for this one all the time, and it felt like a brand-new outfit with the addition of the tights. With a reboot of Gossip Girl set to happen sometime this year (!), this Blaire Waldorf-esque look feels just right for 2020. Feel free to cast me as the new Queen B! Or the show’s stylist—whichever works!

Dressed Down Denim

Turtleneck: J.Crew | Skirt: Levi’s | Bag: Frances Valentine | Shoes: Nine West | Tights: HUE

The good ol’ denim skirt made a surprise appearance in this transitional weather ‘fit. Who knew classic denim would be so perfect with white tights? One of the biggest concerns I had about wearing these tights is that they would make look short (and I’m already petite!), so pairing them with a heel helped to elongate my legs for this look. Are white tights and a jean skirt the new, more polished version of a white tee and jeans? I ran a bunch of errands in this look and felt put together, but still casual.

White-Hot Party Attire

Dress: Cynthia Rowley | Shoes: Charlotte Olympia | Tights: DKNY

Few things “spark joy” in me in like my Cynthia Rowley feathered frock. Because this dress is so light and airy, pairing it with my white tights felt like a no-brainer for a full night of festivities. I’m a fashionista that values warmth! Such a statement dress doesn’t need a lot of extra accessorizing, but the white tights were the perfect piece to help me tie the whole look together. I love that they made the outfit feel a bit retro, without looking too outdated.

My final thoughts on white tights? If they’re good enough for Chanel, then they’re definitely good enough for me! After giving this trend a go I’m totally obsessed, and I can’t wait to discover what other fun looks I can create with them.

