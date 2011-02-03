The White Stripes: Their Top 6 Most Stylish Videos

Yesterday, after over thirteen years of recording and performing together, The White Stripes announced that they had broken up. In a statement released on the band’s website, the artists had this to say:

The White Stripes do not belong to Meg and Jack anymore. The White Stripes belong to you now and you can do with it whatever you want. The beauty of art and music is that it can last forever if people want it to.”

Not only did the duo have incredible talent and an inimitable sound, they had a signature style and aesthetic that came through in all of their music videos and live appearances. Join us as we take a look back at The White Stripes’ most stylish clips, and prepare yourself for a lot of pinstripes, top hats and seemingly countless combinations of red, white and black.



Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground (2002)



Jack’s got a bowler hat, a perfectly tailored suit and a house full of memories set to a killer soundtrack.

Fell In Love With A Girl (2002)

While this LEGO animated clip might not fit into the “stylish” category, we can definitely file it under “pretty f*cking cool.” The video and the song really put the band on the map, and helped to secure them a place in rock and roll history.

Seven Nation Army (2003)



My personal favorite White Stripes video, this kaleidoscopic clip is a work of art.

The Hardest Button To Button (2003)



Between the stop animation and the vivid red color of Meg’s drum, it’s near impossible to take your eyes off of the screen until this video ends. Jack’s cherry-colored guitar and pant leg are pretty sweet, too.

My Doorbell (2005)

Jack gives his best “Johnny Depp” with the shaggy hair, fedora and black and white striped suit, and Meg looks gorgeous all done up in old-school glamour namely, the big hair and the lace dress.

You Don’t Know Know What Love Is (You Just Do As You’re Told) (2007)



On the style front, this simple, beachside video is the strongest the Stripes look like they could be Burberry spokesmodels with their classic black peacoats. I’m loving the beret Meg, by the way!



Photo: Stephen Lovekin, WireImage