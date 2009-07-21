The White Stripes Announce Documentary Release Date

The White Stripes have set September 18th as the release date for their documentary “Across the Great White Northern Lights.” Directed by Emmett Malloy, the film follows Jack and Meg White across Canada on their Icky Thump tour.

The movie will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival this fall and The White Stripes have posted a very short trailer on their site here which simply follows behind Jack and Meg as they walk down a wharf to the waterfront.

Wait. Hold up. Is that in Canada?? It looks like the White Stripes are standing on a dying squid that lost a battle with a blue whale at the bottom of the ocean… What IS that!?!? Oh. It’s just sand or snow or something. That was anti-climatic…