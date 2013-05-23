White Shoes For Summer: 25 Amazing Pairs To Buy Now

Let’s get one thing straight: We’re not ones to follow pesky little fashion rules. We’re all for mixing black and navy, we think red and pink deserve a rightful spot on the list of life’s essential pairings, and clashing prints thrill us to no end.

Another sartorial statute we can’t get behind: The one that decrees thou shalt never wear white shoes pre-Memorial Day and post-Labor Day. In fact, this year, that rule was noticeably tossed out the window, as an endless array of actresses, models, bloggers, and editors tooled around in nothing but white shoes all winter.

However, we can’t ignore the fact that Memorial Day is fast approaching, and the selection of white shoes hitting shelves is—in a word—fantastic.

Once reserved for church-goers and nurses, stark-white shoes have become a go-to trend during the past few seasons, with labels like Tibi, Céline, Alexander Wang and Marni each showcasing their takes on the look, while fast-fashion favorites like Zara and H&M have been particularly adept at hawking their own styles.

There’s something undoubtedly chic and clean about a white shoe during any season, but warm weather-ready clothes (cropped trousers, bermuda shorts, and summer dresses, for example) get an extra boost from a menswear-inspired milky white loafer, a stark-white pointed pump, or sleek a white leather ankle bootie.

In the gallery above, we’ve compiled 25 pairs of our favorite white shoes at a variety of price points, so go ahead and start shopping. And, as a bonus, most of the pair we’ve found will work well once temperatures start to drop, so no need to pack ’em away once Labor Day weekend hits.

