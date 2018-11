Apparently the White Rabbits just can’t get enough of NYU‘s (lack thereof) campus. Just after the White Rabbits played NYU’s Strawberry Festival (what, you didn’t know NYU had a strawberry field?), they’re back in the West Village performing at Other Music tonight for an in-store performance. If you’re in the New York area, come with me to Other Music (click here for the location) at 8PM the White Rabbits’ free show!