The White Rabbits‘ song “Percussion Gun” has been licensed as the representative soundtrack song for the Ralph Lauren Fall Collection.

They posted a video of the fall line on Rugby’s website with the White Rabbits song. Ummm… if Gossip Girl was set in 1923 and Brideshead Revisited took place in Central Park, this is EXACTLY what it would look like. The one ethnic girl is totally Vanessa.

