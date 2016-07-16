StyleCaster
20 Ways to Wear All White to Your Next Summer Party

You don’t need an invite to one of P. Diddy‘s legendary (and legendarily strict) white parties for a crisp white party dress to be an appealing choice for summer cocktail wear.

While they may not be ideal for a night of sipping Malbec or getting jostled around a crowded, fratty bar (hello, spill anxiety), they’re ideal for the kind of outdoor soirées and al fresco dinners that make warm-weather nights so appealing.

Of course, it also doesn’t hurt that some of the most of-the-now dresses—off-the-shoulder silhouettes, silk slips, Self-Portrait–style peekaboo lace—lend themselves perfectly to ultra-pale hues. So, whether you’re going to a swanky engagement party or a friends’ backyard birthday drinks, here are 20 perfect dresses to wear tonight and put on repeat all summer long.

1 of 20

J.O.A. Flowy Dress with Back Cut Outs, $60; at J.O.A.

Yeojin Bae Double Crepe Martine Dress, $394.75 (was $526); at Yeojin Bae

AQ/AQ Cirque Plunge Front Knee-Length Dress, $212; at AQ/AQ

Winona V-Neck Lace Dress, $125; at Curriculum

Finders Keepers Boardwalks Dress, $180; at BNKR

The Kooples Shirt Dress, $130 (was $325); at The Kooples

Mango Asymmetric Dress, $39.99; at Mango

ASOS Curve Wiggle Dress with Knot Front, $73; at ASOS

Reformation Linnea Dress, $98; at Reformation

Missguided Choker Neck Jersey Shift Dress, $19.38; at Missguided

Arnott Flute Sleeve Open-Shoulder Shift Dress, $75; at Finery

For Love and Lemons Luna Maxi Dress, $246; at Shopbop

MLM Off-Shoulder Shift, $159; at MLM

N12H Paradise Dress, $145 (was $208); at N12H

Rebecca Taylor Sleeveless Embroidered Cami Dress, $509 (was $895); at Rebecca Taylor

Stylestalker Seine Mini Dress, $170; at 8th Story

Victoria Victoria Beckham One-Shoulder Faille Mini Dress, $950; at Net-A-Porter

Acler Argent Lace Bustier Dress, $304; at Acler

Zara Zip Dress, $19.99; at Zara

Zimmermann Mischief Dawning Dress, $605; at Hampden Clothing

