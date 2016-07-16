20 Ways to Wear All White to Your Next Summer Party

You don’t need an invite to one of P. Diddy‘s legendary (and legendarily strict) white parties for a crisp white party dress to be an appealing choice for summer cocktail wear.

While they may not be ideal for a night of sipping Malbec or getting jostled around a crowded, fratty bar (hello, spill anxiety), they’re ideal for the kind of outdoor soirées and al fresco dinners that make warm-weather nights so appealing.

Of course, it also doesn’t hurt that some of the most of-the-now dresses—off-the-shoulder silhouettes, silk slips, Self-Portrait–style peekaboo lace—lend themselves perfectly to ultra-pale hues. So, whether you’re going to a swanky engagement party or a friends’ backyard birthday drinks, here are 20 perfect dresses to wear tonight and put on repeat all summer long.