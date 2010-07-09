White Out: Celebs Embrace A Lack of Color

Diane Kruger, Julia Restoin-Roitfeld, Jessica Alba, Melanie Laurent. Photos: Andreas Rentz, Getty Images|Eric Ryan, WireImage |Eric Ryan, Getty Images | Julien Hekimian, WireImage

Usually it’s a curious case when many girls rock a similar look, but when it comes to white, summer will always elicit some faithful followers to opt for the bleached out hue.

Whether we look to Jessica‘s sweet take with flower appliques or Diane‘s minimalist chic Calvin Klein shift, it’s clear that the little white dress has enough star power to stand alone. (Those super pale leather platforms are also a serious plus for the Troy beauty’s look).

Or keep cool in layers and separates. Inglourious Basterds‘ other blonde star, Melanie Laurent, opted for a little self styling with a slouchy tux jacket over her sweetheart necklined frock, paired with pretty metallic heels and a bold red Chanel bag for a graphic ensemble. Finally, French femme Julia Restoin-Roitfeld proved her style progeny and gave a lesson in white on white with a chic body con skirt and semi-sheer button down paired with bold black heels.

Whose lack of color is inspiring you to get in on the white scene? Let us know in the comments.

