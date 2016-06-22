StyleCaster
20 White Living Rooms Made for Modern Minimalists

All-white décor may not seem like the most practical choice, but it’s easier to pull off than you might think. The key: Layer in different shades of white, and don’t be too literal about the concept—be sure to work in at least a few other colors or textures, even if they’re subtle.

“Ironically, most ‘all-white’ living rooms are not really all-white,” says interior designer Kimberly Winthrop of Laurel & Wolf. “There are often touches of natural materials, wood, green plants, and soft silvers and golds.”

“Keep your major pieces, like the walls and sofa, white, and incorporate neutral accents—like a light bleached-wood coffee table—so your space feels inviting, warm, and clean,” she says. “Another key to having a chic all-white space is keeping it clean and uncluttered.”

Here, ogle and get inspired by 20 living rooms that feature white monochromatic looks in totally livable ways.

1 of 20

Yvonne Wilhelmsen/KK Living

Elisabeth Heier

Fireorb

Heidi Lerkenfeldt and Linnea Press/The Guardian

Delikatessen

Daniella Witte

Mansarda

Graziela Eleoterio/Decor Salteado

Karolina Bak/Loft Kolasinski

Elisabeth Heier

Olle Eksell

The Style Files

Purple Area

Paulina Arcklin

Anna Malin/Helt Enkelt

Bjurfors

Mikkel AdsbølKatrine Martensen-Larsen

Stylizimo

Yellows Photography

Vee Spears Photography

