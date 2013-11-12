Winter Outfit We Love: This Gal Pairs White Jeans With Colored Fur

Every day this week, we’ll be posting one winter outfit that we think is a total home run. Meaning, everything about the look works from top to bottom, and it’s not only stylish, but also unique, comfortable, and totally worth copying. For today: A reminder why lame fashion rules (ahem, no white in winter) are made to broken.

Around here, we’re all about breaking lame fashion rules. One particular offender that always gets us riled up: The “no white after Labor Day” mandate, which holds zero weight in our book. That’s why we’re loving that this gal proves all-white can work in cold climes by adding key seasonal pieces. Read on to find out what exactly worked here!

All white: Proof that summer staples like white jeans and a white tee can work in any season, so long as they’re styled correctly.

Her coat: We’re loving that she didn’t save her embellished coat for the evening, and paired it with jeans and a tee.

Her scarf: Colored fur is one of the season’s chicest trends, and this is exactly how to wear it in a way that’s striking yet less flashy than, say, a full-length fuchsia fur coat.

Are you a fan of this winter outfit, and do you think it’s worth copying? Let us know below, and check out every other look we loved here!

Photo: Imaxtree