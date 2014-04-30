13 Ultra-Chic White Jackets You Need This Spring

Although there’s no doubt that spring is the season of color—lots of it, in the form of patterned pants, bright florals, and modern art inspirations—if there’s one singular shade that really takes the forefront during the warmer months, it’s white. Not only is it the hue most often opted for as a contrast trim on everything from jackets to shoes, but it can also stand on its own and become a central focus of any chic spring outfit.

Admittedly, it takes a particularly brave soul to rock the color from head to toe—but that doesn’t mean you can’t throw in a splash here and there. And perhaps the most stylish way to nod to white without overdoing it is to rock a jacket in the neutral tone; that way, whatever colors you’re wearing underneath will still be visible, and you can easily remove the jacket if you’re no longer in a particularly white-lovin’ mood.

We tracked down 13 super-chic white jackets that will upgrade your spring style in a colorless heartbeat. Click through the gallery above to shop them all!