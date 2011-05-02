StyleCaster
White House Correspondents’ Dinner: Our Top 5 Looks

Alyssa
by
Not that we weren’t already, but everyone is especially proud to be an American today following the announcement that a U.S. special forces team was successful in its mission to kill Osama Bin Laden. President Barack Obama must have been pretty stoked on Saturday night at the White House Correspondents’ Dinnereven though he didn’t spill the beans about this newswhere an A-list crowd from the realms of politics, media and entertainment gathered for a good laugh and, apparently, some great fashion. We’ve chosen our top five looks of the evening (minus the FLOTUS who obviously takes the cake) and let us know if you agree with our picks! Go figure, almost all of them are red, white or blue.

Anna Paquin's plum one-shouldered Herve Leroux goddess gown was impeccably fitted and flattering.

Ok, so Mila Kunis' black Versace dress kind of looks like it's made of denimespecially with the medallions and pocket detailingbut she couldn't have chosen a better gown for her figure. Girl looks hot.

The vibrant blue color of Rashida Jones' column gown was both showstopping and patriotic! The perfect combo for a White House function.

Brooklyn Decker looked flawless in this red strapless Giambattista Valli gown, and I'm still dying over that haircut.

The Vampire Diaries' Nina Dobrev donned an ethereal Dolce & Gabbana gown that was equal parts sweet and sexy.

