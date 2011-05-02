White House Correspondents’ Dinner: Our Top 5 Looks

Not that we weren’t already, but everyone is especially proud to be an American today following the announcement that a U.S. special forces team was successful in its mission to kill Osama Bin Laden. President Barack Obama must have been pretty stoked on Saturday night at the White House Correspondents’ Dinnereven though he didn’t spill the beans about this newswhere an A-list crowd from the realms of politics, media and entertainment gathered for a good laugh and, apparently, some great fashion. We’ve chosen our top five looks of the evening (minus the FLOTUS who obviously takes the cake) and let us know if you agree with our picks! Go figure, almost all of them are red, white or blue.