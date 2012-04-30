White House Correspondents’ Dinner: Best-Dressed Round-Up

Well, if there’s one thing we Americans know how to do, it’s throw a par-tay. That was completely evident Saturday night as the who’s-who stepped onto the red carpet to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Although I’m not entirely clear of how this guest list was composed (I’m expecting it was top secret?) there were definitely some surprises considering some of the attendees recent troubles with the law (ahem, LiLo).

But, that makes us even more into the whole situation knowing that even if we screw up, violate our parole or are just all-in-all messes, we too could one day hope to be cruising the red carpet to chill with the president and his wife for the evening. Clearly, these ladies are no strangers to a strut or a pose as they paraded down the carpet in some of spring’s biggest trends.

For the most part, these ladies wisely went with more demure choices of gowns in light creams offering a counterpoint to a popular jade color as well. Needless to say, there were a lot of looks going on and we couldn’t resist recapping our best-dressed diners of the event!

