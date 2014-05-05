StyleCaster
‘White Girl Problems’ Character Babe Walker on the 5 Worst Met Gala Problems

Meghan Blalock
by

The Met Gala—that ultra-luxe and exclusive soirée that celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute’s annual exhibit—is, arguably, nothing if not the penultimate white girl event. It tends to be limited to a group of largely white, skinny, famous, and rich people who are given the luxury of going to the coveted party for free—much to the chagrin of some of the powers that be.

All this and more makes the event perfect fodder for Babe Walker, the fictional brainchild of David and Tanner Cohen and Lara Marie Schoenhals, who first earned noteriety a couple years back with the now-ubiquitous #WhiteGirlProblems Twitter handle. At the release party for Babe’s latest book (appropriately dubbed Psychos: A White Girl Problems Book) hosted by Alice + Olivia, we had to know what the fictional character thinks of the Met Gala—and namely, what are the most pressing Met Gala Problems of all time.

 “It just really hits home with today’s pop culture stereotypes. It’s so funny,” Alice + Olivia founder and designer Stacey Bendet told StyleCaster of her penchant for the White Girl Problems series. “I think every woman has those moments, you can’t help but humorously identify.”R

Read on, and let us know if you identify.

5. Tom Brady’s faux hawk.

"PUNK: Chaos To Couture" Costume Institute Gala - Outside Arrivals

Photo: Getty Images

4. When attendees don’t acknowledge the theme.

"PUNK: Chaos To Couture" Costume Institute Gala - Alternative Views

This is not “punk,” Kristen Stewart. (Photo: Getty Images)

3. Knowing that you’ll never be as perfect as Lauren Santo Domingo.

"PUNK: Chaos To Couture" Costume Institute Gala

Photo: Getty Images

2. Anytime one of Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends shows up. (Ed. note: especially if that girlfriend resembles Jared Leto.)

2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Inside

Photo: Getty Images

1. The National Enquirer reporting that Gwyneth Paltrow smelled bad at last year’s Met Gala.

"PUNK: Chaos To Couture" Costume Institute Gala

Photo: Getty Images

