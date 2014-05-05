‘White Girl Problems’ Character Babe Walker on the 5 Worst Met Gala Problems

The Met Gala—that ultra-luxe and exclusive soirée that celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute’s annual exhibit—is, arguably, nothing if not the penultimate white girl event. It tends to be limited to a group of largely white, skinny, famous, and rich people who are given the luxury of going to the coveted party for free—much to the chagrin of some of the powers that be.

“It just really hits home with today’s pop culture stereotypes. It’s so funny,” Alice + Olivia founder and designer Stacey Bendet told StyleCaster of her penchant for the White Girl Problems series. “I think every woman has those moments, you can’t help but humorously identify.”R Read on, and let us know if you identify.

5. Tom Brady’s faux hawk.

4. When attendees don’t acknowledge the theme.

3. Knowing that you’ll never be as perfect as Lauren Santo Domingo.

2. Anytime one of Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends shows up. (Ed. note: especially if that girlfriend resembles Jared Leto.)

1. The National Enquirer reporting that Gwyneth Paltrow smelled bad at last year’s Met Gala.