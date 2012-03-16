EXCLUSIVE: @WhiteGrlProblem Babe Walker’s NYFW Fall/Winter 2012 Photo Diary

Check out @WhiteGrlProblem's Babe Walker personal New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2012 photo diary, exclusively on StyleCaster!
When we found out that the illustrious Babe Walker of @WhiteGrlProblem Twitter fame was in New York City for the hurricane of designers, models and egos known as New York Fashion Week, we knew we needed to get a disposable camera in her hands, A.S.A.P.

For another edition of What’s Next’s “Candid Camera” series, we let Ms. Walker go wild with a camera to document her stylish experiences while checking out the upcoming fashions for the Fall/Winter 2012 season.

Of course, working with someone as busy and in-demand as Babe, we knew that this modern gal would only have time to take snaps at her favorite presentations this season, which included Chris Benz‘ “1960s Drag Queens at the Circus”-themed Fall/Winter 2012 collection and fellow white girl Tara Subkoff‘s Imitation Of Christ presentation, which gave us 1930s inspired looks and a live magic show too!

See snaps from these two NYFW shows and more by clicking through the slideshow above. And if you’re looking to get more of a Babe Walker fix, be sure to pick up her new book which is now available in stores and online!

"Here I was at my lover Chris Benzs show which, as per usual, was full of color, color, sparkles, and semi-fat people. This photo is a battle of dye jobs. Chris won." Babe Walker

"This year Chris Benz re-introduced the world to the penguin glove. Chic or not chic? You be the judge." BW

"LOVE these Imitation Of Christ models giving death into my lens. I think I got goosebumps which is fabulous for rejuvenating that hard-to-moisturize soft patch of elbow skin. Thanks Girls!" BW

"Mabinty?" BW

"My besty, Roman, had to hold me back from ripping this top off the model at IOC. Hes really strong. My shoulder hurt for days." BW

"No idea where I was when I took this, or who he even is, because I blacked out when I laid eyes on this Celine bag. Good job, little boyman, very good job." BW

