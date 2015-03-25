StyleCaster
Editor’s Pick: The Coolest White Fringed Mules For Under $70

by
Vevey vegan leather mule, $68; at Nasty Gal

Personally, I’m done with wearing the same few pairs of boots over and over. And over. During the past few months my footwear rotation has included just three players: Black pointy boots, brown ankle boots, and snow-boots. That’s doesn’t exactly make for the most exciting shoe closet, does it?

That’s exactly why the prospect of a fresh spring wardrobe is so enticing. Think of the options: Sandals! Sneakers! Strappy heels! The list goes on. For me, topping that list is a pair of vegan (code for faux) leather mules from Nasty Gal, complete with loafer-inspired fringing and rendered in a chic white shade. Better yet, the price: $68.

At that price point, I can buy these guys, and a few new pairs to add to my soon-to-be-expanding shoe collection.

