Editor’s Pick: The Coolest White Fringed Mules For Under $70

Personally, I’m done with wearing the same few pairs of boots over and over. And over. During the past few months my footwear rotation has included just three players: Black pointy boots, brown ankle boots, and snow-boots. That’s doesn’t exactly make for the most exciting shoe closet, does it?

That’s exactly why the prospect of a fresh spring wardrobe is so enticing. Think of the options: Sandals! Sneakers! Strappy heels! The list goes on. For me, topping that list is a pair of vegan (code for faux) leather mules from Nasty Gal, complete with loafer-inspired fringing and rendered in a chic white shade. Better yet, the price: $68.

At that price point, I can buy these guys, and a few new pairs to add to my soon-to-be-expanding shoe collection.

Vevey Vegan Leather Mule, $68; at Nasty Gal