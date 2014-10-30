Editor’s Pick: A Model-Approved White Fur Jacket for $149

Fact: Like a child, I gravitate toward anything furry. Jackets, bags, boots, sweaters, you name it. Bright orange fur? Totally practical! A fuchsia fur scarf and matching gloves? Muppet chic! Normcore? Pshaw. In fact, I bought myself a pale pink Mongolian fur bag in 2008, though—up until recently—folks looked at me like I was hauling around an endangered species on my shoulder—even fashion people.
I’m certainly not suggesting I’m a trendsetter—fur has cycled in and out of fashion for decades—but there’s no denying that it’s having an especially bright moment right now—both real and faux. So—as much as I don’t need another furry coat—I can’t help browsing this season’s selection of killer styles.
During said browsing, I came upon a white faux jacket on Zara’s website for $149, which reminded me of the above street style shot, which I recently added to one of my Pinterest boards.
I know she’s a model and all, and I’d probably want to copy her outfit if it were an actual live Mongolian lamb draped over her shoulders, but I loved the way she tempered the inherently glitzy nature of white fur with easy basics like blue jeans and brown boots, giving it some everyday utility.
I’m not sure another animal-like jacket can fit into my overstuffed closet, but I’m considering it. In the meantime, I totally think you should get it now. Yes, you! Head over to Zara to check it out.