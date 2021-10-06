10 White Elephant Gift Ideas That Will No-Doubt Be A Hit At Any Holiday Party

Scroll To See More Images

Listen, getting gifts for somebody—whether you’re close with them or just acquaintances—is never not a stressful situation. Not only are you spending your hard-earned money on something that could potentially turn out to be a flop of a present, you’re putting in the effort to get someone an item that seemingly represents them.

Oof, our anxiety is spiking just talking about it.

Some of the hardest gifts to shop for are the ones that seem the simplest, too. For example, white elephant gift exchanges are quite literally supposed to be all fun and games, but finding something that fits within a pre-determined budget that anybody can enjoy is nothing of the sort. So, we put our expertise to the test and scoured the internet for some truly incredible gift ideas.

RELATED: Just 25 Under-$25 Gifts You Can Send to Brighten Someone’s Day

These are the sorts of thing that can hit at any party, whether it’s one filled with your besties, co-workers, or family members. They include self-care essentials, hilarious gag gifts (that can actually be useful), and chic accessories for the home. Below, check out our 10 favorite white elephant gift ideas.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. HSN is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Premium Bamboo Bathtub Tray Caddy

Nothing says “I care” quite like gifting somebody the perfect accessory for a night of relaxation and rejuvenation. This adjustable bath tray can hold all of the essentials: wine, phones, soaps, and candles.

South Street Loft Plush Throw & Eye Mask Gift Set

A soft luscious blanket and luxurious eye mask will always have a use, no matter who’s using them. This is the kind of dependable present that anybody will be happy to receive, and the under-$20 price tag makes it even better.

BeautyFIX Fall Weather Favorites

Any beauty or skincare obsessive will appreciate the goodies in this gift set. It includes Dermalogica’s multivitamin eye power, Bioderma’s moisturizer, and SkinCeutical’s Phyto Plus serum, to name a few.

Grecian Bust Pot

Going to a gift exchange with your friends, who you know are possibly the most extra people on the planet? This plant pot is the bedroom/ bathroom/ hallway/ whatever accessory they’ll love to display. It’s a statement piece that has functionality to it. Plus, it’s $25. Boom.

Aquis Rapid Dry Lisse Hair Wrap Towel

Is this the sexiest gift out there? No. But, it will quite literally change the recipient’s life (as it has mine). It takes the place of a huge towel to gently dry your hair without flattening any of your beautiful waves or curls.

Jade Roller & Gua Sha Kit

There’s no need to stress about finding a gift when the gift you get is de-stressing in itself. This kit includes all of the facial tools that anyone could want. Plus, the under-$20 price tag is ideal for budget-friendly gatherings.

Capri Blue Diffuser Oil

You know the heavenly scent of every Anthropologie store? You can bring that home/ gift it in a non-candle form. This diffuser oil is the secret to a serene-smelling room, and will undoubtedly be a much-appreciated gift.

Dwight Schrute Mask Sequin Pillow Cover

This gift guide was getting a little too serious. To liven it up, and to do the same with whatever exchange you’re going to, we’ve got to recommend this hilarious Dwight Schrute pillow cover. The sequin design looks chic at first, but when you run your hand along it, it unveils the most iconic sitcom character ever.

Baby Foot Easy Pack

This disgustingly satisfying foot mask pack is a homerun for anyone—uncles, cousins, co-workers, you name it. The reason? We all have gross feet that could use some TLC, and we all secretly love to watch icky happenings (like peeling feet) IRL.

Kendra Scott Addison Stretch Bracelet

If you’re on the hunt for a gift that looks so much more expensive than it actually is, this is the one. The simply bracelet is timeless, and looks as if it were picked up right from Tiffany’s.