White Dresses Perfect for Each and Every Bridal Event

Wedding gowns get a lot of hype in the bridal fashion sphere. We dedicate our focus to the big day—the dress we’ll wear and remember for years to come. But in doing so, we overlook the myriad other white dresses we need for the myriad other wedding events on our calendars. Engagement parties. Bridal showers. Bachelorette parties. Rehearsal dinners. Bridal brunches. Weddings aren’t a simple one-and-done affair—and neither are wedding wardrobes. You need not one wedding gown, but a handful of wedding event white dresses. And since most of us don’t sport white on the regular, odds are, you’ll need to stock up on some fresh LWDs.

Let’s run through the sartorial requirements of your year as a bride-to-be, shall we? First comes the engagement party—the celebration of your recent proposal. You can really wear whatever you want to this, but it’s certainly an opportunity to sport a white dress if you feel like kicking things off with a nod to your wedding-to-be. The level of formality will vary, depending on what, exactly, your engagement party entails (just know there will likely be photos). Somewhere in the middle of the road, you’ll have a bachelorette party—and a bridal shower. Bachelorette parties are chiefly fun affairs, but it’s common for the bride to step out in an all-white-everything (bar-worthy) ensemble while her bridesmaids sport all black, all pink or some other color of their choosing. Bridal showers are decidedly more formal, and while a white dress isn’t required, it’s a pretty customary choice. Your rehearsal dinner and next-day bridal brunch will follow—both of which tend to be somewhat formal, white dress events. Then of course, there’s your actual wedding—and your actual wedding gown (or suit, or whatever you’ve decided to wear on your big day).

The kind of curation required to master such a diverse-yet-consistent wedding wardrobe may sound absolutely chaotic, but retailers are lightening the load. There’s a vast array of white dresses (fit for wedding events!) on offer, shifting the challenge from “Where, oh where, will I find all these white wedding event dresses?” to “Which of these white dresses should I actually buy?” As die-hard shoppers, we at StyleCaster envy the person considering the latter concern; the more opportunities to shop, the better. And if weddings are really just excuses to buy six different dresses, they get an emphatic yes from us.

