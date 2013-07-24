StyleCaster
White Denim For Summer: 12 Sleek Pieces To Buy and Wear Now

Perrie Samotin
by
Let’s get one thing straight: We love our trusted blue jeans. However, we can’t ignore the fact that we’re currently in the throes of a sweltering summer, and dark heavy denim isn’t exactly the thing we’re reaching for in the morning. Luckily, there’s a remedy for blue jean fatigue we can all get behind this summer: white denim.

MORE: White Shoes Are Summer’s Number One Must-Have

Sleek, chic, and totally stylish, white denim has long been a crisp summer staple and, in recent months, a favorite among street style stars, fashion bloggers, and editors all of whom have been spotted rocking white jeans all year long.

One major proponent of the style is French Vogue editor Emmanuelle Alt, who’s often spotted sporting cropped white jeans with pointed pumps, wide belts, button-downs, or structured blazers, while Swedish blogger Elin Kling is the poster girl for winterizing white denim skinnies.

stocklholm White Denim For Summer: 12 Sleek Pieces To Buy and Wear Now

Emmanuelle Alt
Photo via Stockholm Street Style

Of course, white denim also adds a particular sleekness to other wardrobe staples apart from jeans, such as mini skirts, cropped jackets, cut-off shorts, and edgy vests, all of which can be worn well into the fall and—if you’re one to break fashion rules— throughout the winter, as well.

elinkling

Elin Kling winterizes her white jeans.
Photo via The Telegraph

Click through the gallery above to shop summer’s best white denim pieces!

MORE: 10 Sharp Summer Blazers To Combat Freezing Air-Conditioned Offices 

J. Crew White Denim Mini Skirt, $69.99; at J. Crew

J. Brand Nash Shredded Denim Shorts, $176; at Net-a-Porter

Washed Denim Overalls, $148; at Free People

Moto High-Waisted Hot Pants, $24; at Topshop

Karl Lagerfeld Straight-Leg Jeans, $65; at The Outnet

Levi's Denizen Skirt, $14.99; at Target

M Missoni Denim Dungarees, $240; at The Outnet

Distressed Longline Denim Jacket, $54; at ASOS

Marc by Marc Jacobs Lily Jacket, $100; at Nordstrom

Bullhead Denim Co. White Trucker Vest, $44.50; at Pac Sun

Stella McCartney Skinny White Jeans, $180; at Neiman Marcus

Moto Denim Lattice Dress, $65; at Topshop

Current/Elliot The Stiletto Distressed Skinny Jeans, $228; at Net-a-Porter

