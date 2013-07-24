White Denim For Summer: 12 Sleek Pieces To Buy and Wear Now

Let’s get one thing straight: We love our trusted blue jeans. However, we can’t ignore the fact that we’re currently in the throes of a sweltering summer, and dark heavy denim isn’t exactly the thing we’re reaching for in the morning. Luckily, there’s a remedy for blue jean fatigue we can all get behind this summer: white denim.

Sleek, chic, and totally stylish, white denim has long been a crisp summer staple and, in recent months, a favorite among street style stars, fashion bloggers, and editors all of whom have been spotted rocking white jeans all year long.

One major proponent of the style is French Vogue editor Emmanuelle Alt, who’s often spotted sporting cropped white jeans with pointed pumps, wide belts, button-downs, or structured blazers, while Swedish blogger Elin Kling is the poster girl for winterizing white denim skinnies.

Of course, white denim also adds a particular sleekness to other wardrobe staples apart from jeans, such as mini skirts, cropped jackets, cut-off shorts, and edgy vests, all of which can be worn well into the fall and—if you’re one to break fashion rules— throughout the winter, as well.

Click through the gallery above to shop summer’s best white denim pieces!