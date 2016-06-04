How to Wear White Denim Skirts This Summer, Plus 20 to Buy Now

Trends are recyclable, and one that we’re particularly psyched to welcome back: White denim skirts.

Sure, when you first think of white denim skirts, you might think of the short mini skirts that were a best seller at Abercrombie & Fitch throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. But figuring out how to wear a white denim skirt in 2016 needn’t be difficult—all it takes is the right styling to make the piece look thoroughly modern, as the blogger outfits we’ve rounded up here prove.

Click through the slideshow to check them out and get inspired, and shop our favorite white denim skirts on the web right now to get in on the trend for yourself.