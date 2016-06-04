StyleCaster
How to Wear White Denim Skirts This Summer, Plus 20 to Buy Now

How to Wear White Denim Skirts This Summer, Plus 20 to Buy Now

How to Wear White Denim Skirts This Summer, Plus 20 to Buy Now
Trends are recyclable, and one that we’re particularly psyched to welcome back: White denim skirts.

Sure, when you first think of white denim skirts, you might think of the short mini skirts that were a best seller at Abercrombie & Fitch throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. But figuring out how to wear a white denim skirt in 2016 needn’t be difficult—all it takes is the right styling to make the piece look thoroughly modern, as the blogger outfits we’ve rounded up here prove.

Click through the slideshow to check them out and get inspired, and shop our favorite white denim skirts on the web right now to get in on the trend for yourself.

Photo: Devore Le Beau Monstre

Acquaverde Naomie Denim Pencil Skirt; $154 at shopbop.com

Photo: Sincerely Jules

Wide-cut Denim Skirt; $59.95 at hm.com

Photo: Cute and Little

AG Blanc Denim Pencil Skirt; $148 at anthropologie.com

AE Denim Mini Skirt; $20 at ae.com

Photo: Fashion Vitae

A.P.C. Minimal Denim Skirt; $167 at thedreslyn.com

Photo: Kenzas

AQUA Skirt - Triple Stacked Waist Denim; $43.50 at bloomingdales.com

Photo: Ida's Wardrobe

ASOS Denim Pelmet Skirt in White; $38 at asos.com

Denim Pencil Skirt; $55 at thelimited.com

Photo: Jjosefin

Charter Club White Denim Pencil Skirt; $54 at macys.com

Photo: Snow White in Wonderland

Petite Denim Skirt in White; $50 at loft.com

Photo: Katelyn Epperly Music

Alice + Olivia Striped Denim Mini Skirt; $88 at theoutnet.com

 

Citizens of Humanity Skirt - Daria Mini; $110 at bloomingdales.com

Photo: Nicole Cali

Tommy Hilfiger Denim Pencil Skirt, Optic White Wash; $45 at macys.com

Punched Denim Skirt; $250 at rebeccataylor.com

Photo: Alexandra McQueen

Dondup Denim Skirt; $129 at yoox.com

Photo: Reyes Artacho

Tess Giberson Remixed Denim Skirt; $153 at shopbop.com

Philipp Plein Denim Miniskirt; $433 at farfetch.com

Photo: Tumblr/Ole Southern Sweetheart

Danielle Alessandrini Denim skirt; $89 at yoox.com

Photo: Look At Me BR

Dolce & Gabbana Denim Mini Skirt; $393 at farfetch.com

Walk of Shame Denim Button Skirt; $336 at openingceremony.com

Photo: Trendzy Street

