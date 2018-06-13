StyleCaster
The Trendiest White Denim Pieces to Shop This Season

Rebecca Carhart
by
Summer White Denim Guide
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

While we’ll never fully retire our favorite blue and black denim, once summer creeps in, we can’t help but want to swap them out for bright, white options. White denim has become a wardrobe staple because it manages to make even the most basic outfits look fresh and summery. Plus, the stark neutral goes perfectly with everything already hanging in your closet. 

White denim may be a classic that’s always on-trend, but each year there are certain styles that get extra attention. To figure out which pieces will be trending this summer, we looked to the streets to see which looks our favorite street style stars are favoring.

From wide-leg culottes to micro-mini skirts, ahead find the white denim pieces you should shop this summer.

1 of 35
Stylecaster | The Chicest White Denim Pieces to Shop This Summer | Crop It
Crop It
Photo: Getty Images
Stylecaster | The Chicest White Denim Pieces to Shop This Summer | Style Star
Style Star
Photo: Getty Images
Stylecaster | The Chicest White Denim Pieces to Shop This Summer | The Distressed Look
The Distressed Look
Photo: Getty Images
Stylecaster | The Chicest White Denim Pieces to Shop This Summer | Coordinated Set
Coordinated Set
Photo: Getty Images
Stylecaster | The Chicest White Denim Pieces to Shop This Summer | Modern Straight Leg
Modern Straight Leg
Photo: Getty Images
Stylecaster | The Chicest White Denim Pieces to Shop This Summer | Summertime Chic
Summertime Chic
Photo: Getty Images
Stylecaster | The Chicest White Denim Pieces to Shop This Summer | Cool Culottes
Cool Culottes
Photo: Getty Images
Stylecaster | The Chicest White Denim Pieces to Shop This Summer | All About the Styling
All About the Styling
Photo: Getty Images
Stylecaster | The Chicest White Denim Pieces to Shop This Summer | Classic Skinnies
Classic Skinnies
Photo: Getty Images
Stylecaster | The Chicest White Denim Pieces to Shop This Summer | Chic Toper
Chic Topper
Photo: Getty Images
Stylecaster | The Chicest White Denim Pieces to Shop This Summer | Sleek and Chic | Paige Cropped Jeans
Sleek and Chic

Paige Cropped Jeans, $114 at Farfetch

Stylecaster | The Chicest White Denim Pieces to Shop This Summer | Button It Up | 1901 White Denim Skirt
Button It Up

1901 White Denim Skirt, $69 at Nordstrom

Stylecaster | The Chicest White Denim Pieces to Shop This Summer | Ripped Jeans | AGOLDE Distressed Jeans
Ripped Jeans

AGOLDE Distressed Jeans, $158 at Revolve

Stylecaster | The Chicest White Denim Pieces to Shop This Summer | Can't Go Wrong With the Classics | Brock Collection Jeans
Can't Go Wrong With the Classics

Brock Collection Straight Leg Jean, $332.50 at Net-a-Porter

Stylecaster | The Chicest White Denim Pieces to Shop This Summer | Killer COmeback | Citizens of Humanity White Denim Overalls
Killer Comeback

Citizens of Humanity White Denim Overalls, $319 at My Theresa

Stylecaster | The Chicest White Denim Pieces to Shop This Summer | Dress Them Up | Citizens of Humanity Straight Leg Jeans
Dress Them Up

Citizens of Humanity Straight Leg Jeans, $361 at Farfetch

Stylecaster | The Chicest White Denim Pieces to Shop This Summer | The Wider the Better | & Other Stories Culotte Jeans
The Wider the Better

Culotte Jeans, $85 at & Other Stories

Stylecaster | The Chicest White Denim Pieces to Shop This Summer | Short and Sweet | Frame White Short Overalls
Short and Sweet

Frame Denim White Short Overalls, $295 at Nordstrom

Stylecaster | The Chicest White Denim Pieces to Shop This Summer | Ladylike Chic | Paige Culotte Jeans
Ladylike Chic

Paige Culotte Jeans, $189 at Anthropologie

Stylecaster | The Chicest White Denim Pieces to Shop This Summer | Add Some Sparkle | Iro White Denim Jacket
Add Some Sparkle

Iro White Denim Jacket, $426 at Net-a-Porter

Stylecaster | The Chicest White Denim Pieces to Shop This Summer | Stick With Classics | Topshop Skinny Jeans
Stick With Classics

Topshop Skinny Jeans, $49 at Nordstrom

Stylecaster | The Chicest White Denim Pieces to Shop This Summer | Ultra-Skinny | Parker Smith Jeans
Ultra-Skinny

Skinny Jeans, $158 at Parker Smith

Stylecaster | The Chicest White Denim Pieces to Shop This Summer | Cropped Topper | Ganni White Denim Jacket
Cropped Topper

Ganni White Denim Jacket, $324 at Net-a-Porter

Stylecaster | The Chicest White Denim Pieces to Shop This Summer | Zip It | GRLFRND Cropped Jeans
Zip It

GRLFRND Cropped Jeans, $248 at Revolve

Stylecaster | The Chicest White Denim Pieces to Shop This Summer | Monochromatic Look | Alexander McQueen Culotte Jeans
Monochromatic Look

Alexander McQueen Culotte Jeans, $318 at Farfetch

Stylecaster | The Chicest White Denim Pieces to Shop This Summer | How Low Can You Go | Valentino White Denim Skirt
How Low Can You Go

Valentino White Denim Skirt, $675 at Matches Fashion

Stylecaster | The Chicest White Denim Pieces to Shop This Summer | Fresh Silhouette | Monki Culotte Jeans
Fresh Silhouette

Monki Culotte Jeans, $64 at ASOS

Stylecaster | The Chicest White Denim Pieces to Shop This Summer | Preppy Chic | J.Crew Jeans
Preppy Chic

Stright Leg Jeans, $125 at J.Crew

Stylecaster | The Chicest White Denim Pieces to Shop This Summer | Simplicity at It's Finest | Frame White Denim Jacket
Simplicity at It's Finest

Frame White Denim Jacket, $381 at Matches Fashion

Stylecaster | The Chicest White Denim Pieces to Shop This Summer | White hot | J.Brand Distressed Jeans
White Hot

J.Brand Distressed Jeans, $138.60 at Shopbop

Stylecaster | The Chicest White Denim Pieces to Shop This Summer | Distress It | Alexander Wang Jeans
Distress It

Alexander Wang Distressed Jeans, $177 at Net-a-Porter

Stylecaster | The Chicest White Denim Pieces to Shop This Summer | Throwback Silhouette | BlankNYC White Denim Overall Dress
Throwback Silhouette

BlankNYC White Denim Overall Dress, $98 at Bloomingdales

Stylecaster | The Chicest White Denim Pieces to Shop This Summer | Cool Hems | J.Brand Cropped Jeans
Cool Hems

J.Brand Cropped Jeans, $228 at Shopbop

Stylecaster | The Chicest White Denim Pieces to Shop This Summer | Crisp Hue | Paige Denim White Denim Skirt
Crisp Hue

White Denim Skirt, $169 at Paige Denim

Stylecaster | The Chicest White Denim Pieces to Shop This Summer | Show Off Your Backside | Levi's Cropped Jeans
Show Off Your Backside

Levi's Cropped Jeans, $98 at Free People

