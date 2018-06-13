The Trendiest White Denim Pieces to Shop This Season

While we’ll never fully retire our favorite blue and black denim, once summer creeps in, we can’t help but want to swap them out for bright, white options. White denim has become a wardrobe staple because it manages to make even the most basic outfits look fresh and summery. Plus, the stark neutral goes perfectly with everything already hanging in your closet.
White denim may be a classic that’s always on-trend, but each year there are certain styles that get extra attention. To figure out which pieces will be trending this summer, we looked to the streets to see which looks our favorite street style stars are favoring.
From wide-leg culottes to micro-mini skirts, ahead find the white denim pieces you should shop this summer.
Crop It
Style Star
The Distressed Look
Coordinated Set
Modern Straight Leg
Summertime Chic
Cool Culottes
All About the Styling
Classic Skinnies
Chic Topper
Ripped Jeans
AGOLDE Distressed Jeans, $158 at Revolve
Can't Go Wrong With the Classics
Killer Comeback
Citizens of Humanity White Denim Overalls, $319 at My Theresa
Dress Them Up
Citizens of Humanity Straight Leg Jeans, $361 at Farfetch
Short and Sweet
Frame Denim White Short Overalls, $295 at Nordstrom
Zip It
GRLFRND Cropped Jeans, $248 at Revolve
Monochromatic Look
Alexander McQueen Culotte Jeans, $318 at Farfetch
Fresh Silhouette
Monki Culotte Jeans, $64 at ASOS
Preppy Chic
Stright Leg Jeans, $125 at J.Crew
Simplicity at It's Finest
White Hot
J.Brand Distressed Jeans, $138.60 at Shopbop
Cool Hems
J.Brand Cropped Jeans, $228 at Shopbop