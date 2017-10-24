StyleCaster
20 Modern Yet Classic White Blouses You’ll Wear Over and Over

20 Modern Yet Classic White Blouses You'll Wear Over and Over

Kristen Bousquet
by
No wardrobe—no matter how small or large, or expensive or budget-friendly—is complete without at least a few great white shirts. Whether they’re crisp V-neck tees, silk blouses, or trendy fast-fashion looks you’ll only wear for a season, white tops are absolute staples that end up completing many an outfit—whether it’s with boyfriend jeans on a Sunday or under a polished dress on a Monday.

From off-the-shoulder tops to those with unique embellishments, these white blouses can be paired with a blazer for daytime wear and then take you straight to drinks with friends. Think of them as a canvas for a million different outfit combos.

Ahead, shop some of our favorite white blouses that’ll upgrade anything you pair them with and get you out the door fast on days when you just don’t know what the hell to wear.

1 of 20
Lift My Spirits White Button Up Crop Top, $39; at Lulus

Lace-Up Wrap Top, $38; at Forever 21

Cold Shoulder Blouse, $128; at Lysse

We the Free Blossom Thermal, $98; at Free People

Poet Blouse, $128; at Lysse

Satin Open-Shoulder Top, $35; at Forever 21

Ryland White Long Sleeve Top, $46; at Lulus

Still Got It Tee, $68; at Free People

Sweetie Embroidered Ruffle Shirt, $22; at A'GACI

Over It Top, $64; at Valfre

Dita Piping Shirt, $73; at Line and Dot

Ruffle-Trim Babydoll Top, $15; at Forever 21

Sylvia Zipper Mouth Shirt, $154; at Lauren Moshi

Tokyo Rose Top, $168; at Free People

Bow Front Blouse, $35; at A'GACI

Kate Happy Hour Shirt, $188; at Rails

Acadia Blouse, $98; at Lysse

Wishing on a Star Top, $128; at Free People

Laguna White Thermal Long Sleeve Top, $68; at Lulus

Bell Sleeve Off-the-Shoulder Top, $11; at Forever 21

