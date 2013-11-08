Want: A Beyond-Cool White Biker Vest for Less Than $75

What: A badass and beyond-cool white biker vest in a microscopic cross-hair pattern, with black leather details.

Why: Because we’re always looking for unique cold-weather pieces to shake up our style, and this vest is the perfect find to inject some edginess and versatility into our wardrobes.

How: We love it with a pair of leather pants (tight or slouchy!) and a sleek turtleneck, or over an A-line dress with tights and booties. For those looking to really showcase the vest, try turning it into outerwear by layering it over a leather moto jacket or a slim-cut overcoat.

Biker Vest, $64; at Pixie Market