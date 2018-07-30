13 Simple White Booties You Can Wear with Just About Anything

Until this year, I owned only three pairs of ankle boots—all of them black. I had a heeled leather pair for work, a heeled suede pair for fancier events and a pair of leather, round-toe flats for everyday wear. I’d become unequivocally convinced my footwear needs were met. Why buy statement shoes when I knew I could rely on the same black boots season after season?

The return of white ankle boots forced me to question my logic.

The first time I really saw white ankle boots, I wrote them off as “cute but not for me.” I’d seen them on street style stars, at my go-to retailers and in many of my close friends’ closets, but I just didn’t get the appeal of owning a pair of ankle boots you could only wear here and there.

Then, something happened: The more I saw white ankle boots, the more convinced of their value I became. When I’d initially considered what I could wear with them, I checked a couple items off my list—that silver dress I bought at Topshop last year and the wool mini dress I’d inherited from my grandmother. White ankle boots felt distinctly retro, so they needed to be paired with pieces that felt equally so, right?

Wrong. As I saw them styled again and again, I realized just how versatile they could be. They shouldn’t be exclusively reserved for outfits that already felt vintage; they should be paired with anything in need of a mod upgrade—a black on black outfit, a go-to-tee-and-jeans combo, anything.

Now that I’m fully on board with 2018’s white ankle boot movement, I have a new problem: narrowing the selection down to the pair (or two) I want most. I’m still working on it, but we all have to start somewhere. So I’ve compiled my 13 favorite pairs in the below slideshow. Shop away, friends.