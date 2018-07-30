StyleCaster
13 Simple White Booties You Can Wear with Just About Anything

Lindsey Lanquist
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Until this year, I owned only three pairs of ankle boots—all of them black. I had a heeled leather pair for work, a heeled suede pair for fancier events and a pair of leather, round-toe flats for everyday wear. I’d become unequivocally convinced my footwear needs were met. Why buy statement shoes when I knew I could rely on the same black boots season after season?

The return of white ankle boots forced me to question my logic.

The first time I really saw white ankle boots, I wrote them off as “cute but not for me.” I’d seen them on street style stars, at my go-to retailers and in many of my close friends’ closets, but I just didn’t get the appeal of owning a pair of ankle boots you could only wear here and there.

Then, something happened: The more I saw white ankle boots, the more convinced of their value I became. When I’d initially considered what I could wear with them, I checked a couple items off my list—that silver dress I bought at Topshop last year and the wool mini dress I’d inherited from my grandmother. White ankle boots felt distinctly retro, so they needed to be paired with pieces that felt equally so, right?

Wrong. As I saw them styled again and again, I realized just how versatile they could be. They shouldn’t be exclusively reserved for outfits that already felt vintage; they should be paired with anything in need of a mod upgrade—a black on black outfit, a go-to-tee-and-jeans combo, anything.

Now that I’m fully on board with 2018’s white ankle boot movement, I have a new problem: narrowing the selection down to the pair (or two) I want most. I’m still working on it, but we all have to start somewhere. So I’ve compiled my 13 favorite pairs in the below slideshow. Shop away, friends.

1 of 13
STYLECASTER | 13 Simple White Booties You Can Wear During Any Season | Laurence Dacade Belen Studded Booties, $820
Laurence Dacade Belen Studded Booties

I've never been one for cowboy boots, but these ankle boots are so cute I'm ready to reconsider.

Laurence Dacade Belen studded booties, $820 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 13 Simple White Booties You Can Wear During Any Season | Malone Souliers Madison Booties, $795
Malone Souliers Madison Booties

Sleek enough to pair with any power suit—or cocktail dress.

Malone Souliers Madison booties, $795 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 13 Simple White Booties You Can Wear During Any Season | Chinese Laundry Finn Bootie, $84
Chinese Laundry Finn Bootie

Best when combined with your favorite tee.

Chinese Laundry Finn bootie, $84 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.
STYLECASTER | 13 Simple White Booties You Can Wear During Any Season | Chinese Laundry Finn Bootie, $84
Ganni Callie Croc-Effect Leather Ankle Boots

Juxtapose these with your flowiest maxi to create the perfect summer-to-fall look.

Ganni Callie Croc-Effect leather ankle boots, $475 at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter.
STYLECASTER | 13 Simple White Booties You Can Wear During Any Season | Dolce Vita Mazey Block Heel Ankle Boots, $126
Dolce Vita Mazey Block Heel Ankle Boots

Your new go-to going-out shoe.

Dolce Vita Mazey block heel ankle boots, $126 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 13 Simple White Booties You Can Wear During Any Season | Jeffrey Campbell Cloudy Chelsea Rain Boot, $55
Jeffrey Campbell Cloudy Chelsea Rain Boot

Who said rain boots had to be ugly?

Jeffrey Campbell Cloudy Chelsea rain boot, $55 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.
STYLECASTER | 13 Simple White Booties You Can Wear During Any Season | Steven Johanna Block Heel Ankle Boots, $105
Steven Johanna Block Heel Ankle Boots

Transport yourself (or at least your wardrobe) to the '60s with these seriously mod booties.

Steven Johanna block heel ankle boots, $105 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 13 Simple White Booties You Can Wear During Any Season | Tabitha Simmons Block Heel Bootie, $995
Tabitha Simmons Block Heel Bootie

Wear hiking boots—but make it fashion.

Tabitha Simmons block heel bootie, $995 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.
STYLECASTER | 13 Simple White Booties You Can Wear During Any Season | Acne Studios Jensen Booties, $560
Acne Studios Jensen Booties

So pristinely white they're almost hard to look at.

Acne Studios Jensen booties, $560 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 13 Simple White Booties You Can Wear During Any Season | Christian Louboutin Adox Boot, $945
Christian Louboutin Adox Boot

Who can resist that iconic red sole?

Christian Louboutin Adox boot, $945 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.
STYLECASTER | 13 Simple White Booties You Can Wear During Any Season | Rebecca Minkoff Korlyn Studded Bootie, $175
Rebecca Minkoff Korlyn Studded Bootie

The kind of clunky flat that will ground any outfit.

Rebecca Minkoff Korlyn studded bootie, $175 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.
STYLECASTER | 13 Simple White Booties You Can Wear During Any Season | Diane von Furstenberg Mollo Booties, $348
Diane von Furstenberg Mollo Booties

Equal parts comfy and chic. (Thanks, kitten heels!)

Diane von Furstenberg Mollo booties, $348 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 13 Simple White Booties You Can Wear During Any Season | Diane von Furstenberg Mollo Booties, $348
Jeffrey Campbell Chapel Curved Heel Bootie

So simple you could wear them with anything.

Jeffrey Campbell Chapel curved heel bootie, $128 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.

